The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security has tabled a report by statement endorsing the relisting of Islamic State, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) as terrorist organisations under Division 102 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Criminal Code).

This report concludes the Committee’s review of the 2023 relisting of three organisations as terrorist organisations under the Criminal Code.

All three organisations have been previously listed as terrorist organisations under the Criminal Code. Their relisting for a further three-year period ensures the ongoing application of offences under the Criminal Code relating to membership of, support for, or association with the organisations.

Islamic State, Boko Haram and ISWAP all seek to promote sectarian violence and terrorist attacks in support of their extremist cause. Since these organisations were last listed all have committed and promoted the undertaking of terrorist acts which have caused widespread death and injury to civilians, government officials and military personnel.

Chair of the Committee, Mr Peter Khalil MP said, ‘Islamic State, ISWAP and Boko Haram all continue to commit violent terrorist attacks causing death and injury. Having reviewed the available evidence, the Committee has no hesitation endorsing the relisting of them as terrorist organisations under Australia’s criminal law.’

Further information on the Committee’s review and report by statement can be found on the PJCIS website.

Committee to hear about intelligence oversight legislation

The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) will hold the first public hearing for its review of the Intelligence Services Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 on 15 September 2023.

The Committee will hear from government representatives, the Commonwealth Ombudsman and academic Dr William Stoltz, to discuss the Bill’s proposed expansion of intelligence oversight arrangements for the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS) and the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security.

The Committee’s website has a full program for the hearing, and the hearing will be (audio) broadcast live at aph.gov.au/live.

Mr Peter Khalil MP, Chair of the PJCIS, said “The Committee looks forward to hearing evidence from witnesses to inform its consideration of the Bill. The Committee is interested in understanding how the proposed provisions of the Bill will enhance oversight and provide assurance to Australians about the effective operation of the National Intelligence Community.”

On 22 June 2023 the Attorney-General wrote to the Committee to refer the Intelligence Services Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 for the Committee’s review.

The Bill would amend the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Act 1986 and the Intelligence Services Act 2001, mainly to expand the oversight of the IGIS and the PJCIS to include all of the agencies that comprise Australia’s National Intelligence Community.

The Bill would also amend and update various provisions relating to the functions and operation of the PJCIS.

Further information on the inquiry can be obtained from the Committee’s website.

