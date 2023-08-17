In a rare moment now captured in history, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, attend a ‘Ram Katha’ (sermon ceremony) on 15 August, by the one and only Murari Bapu in Cambridge said that his Hindu faith guides him in every aspect of his life and gives him the courage to do the best as the Prime Minister of Britain.

The ‘Ram Katha’ is being conducted by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Jesus College, University of Cambridge.

In a short speech, Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the event coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

“Bapu, I am here today not as a Prime Minister, but as a Hindu,” said Sunak, opening his address at the gathering.

“For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country,” he said.

The 43-year-old Rishi Sunak had also made history in 2020 when he shared the special occasion of Diwali by lighting Diwali diyas outside No. 11 Downing Street as the first British Chancellor of Indian origin.

Looking at the large golden image of Lord Hanuman sitting in the backdrop, the British prime minister said it reminded him of how a “golden Ganesha sits gleefully on my desk at 10 Downing Street”.

“It is a constant reminder to me about listening and reflecting on issues before acting,” he shared.

He said he was proud to be British and Hindu, as he also reflected upon his childhood in Southampton where he often visited his neighbourhood temple with family.

“Growing up, I have very fond memories of attending our local mandir in Southampton. My parents and family would organise havans, pujas, aartis; afterwards, I would help serve lunch and prasad with my brother and sister and cousins,” said Sunak.

“Our values and what I see Bapu does each day of his life are the values of selfless service, devotion and keeping faith. But perhaps the greatest value is duty or sewa, as we know it. These Hindu values are very much shared British values,” he noted.

Rishi Sunak said he was leaving remembering the ‘Ramayana’ that Bapu speaks on, but also the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ and the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

“And for me, Lord Ram will always be an inspirational figure to face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly,” he added.

He concluded his address with the words ‘Jai Siya Ram’.

