The Andrews Labor Government is promoting cross-cultural understanding, community connection and social cohesion with significant new funding for Victoria’s multicultural festivals and events.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Colin Brooks today announced that 346 organisations will share in $1.3 million to deliver events which celebrate and showcase Victoria’s diverse cultures and communities.

“No-one does multiculturalism as well as Victoria and these wonderful events and festivals help us to celebrate the different cultures and communities that are thriving all over our vibrant state,” minister for Multicultural Affairs Colin Brooks said.

Grants of up to $50,000 are being provided through the Labor Government’s flagship Multicultural Festivals and Events program to organisations in metropolitan and regional areas for events held between 1 July and 31 December.

Applications for new and emerging communities were prioritised, with more than 65 per cent of the total funding allocated to organisations supporting them.

“The Multicultural Festivals and Events grants program is invaluable in supporting our state’s diverse communities, and as Minister for Multicultural Affairs I’ve been lucky enough to see just how many members of our community benefit from these shared cultural celebrations” minister Brooks added.

Successful grant recipients include Melbourne Bengali Association to host the Multicultural Spring Festival, the Benalla Migrants Association’s Diwali Festival, and the Afghan Women’s Organisation Victoria to support their Afghan Women’s Eid Festival.

Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services has also received grants to support Bendigo’s Zinda Multicultural Festival which celebrates growing diversity in regional Victoria. First launched in 2018, the event attracts large crowds to its showcase of music, food, art and culture and connects the vibrant community of the greater Bendigo area.

The Victorian Budget 2023/24 has invested a further $12 million over four years in more than 25 multicultural festivals and events including the African Music and Cultural Festival, Melbourne Italian Festa, Lonsdale Greek Festival, Polish Festival, Hispanic Latin American Festival, Tamil Festival and Springvale Lunar New Year.

Since November 2014, the Labor Government has provided more than $25 million to deliver close to 10,000 multicultural festivals and events across Victoria.

To view the successful recipients, visit vic.gov.au/multicultural-festivals-and-events-program.

