Andrews’ government supports inclusive and cultural community projects including TECCA Deanside and The Basin Ganesh Temple

Andrews Labor Government is investing in more community building projects across Melbourne, helping local councils and community groups strengthen local culture and wellbeing.

Minister for Suburban Development Ros Spence today announced more than $1.6 million for 11 new projects made possible by the Labor Government Our Suburbs: Living Local Fund Successful grants include a refurbished community hall for the Tamil Educational Cultural Charitable Association in Deanside, a cool room f or the Muslim Women’s Council community kitchen in Brunswick, and the creation of a migration trail to celebrate Victoria’s multicultural history in Port Melbourne

Other projects funded encourage connection, inclusion and wellbeing including First Nations street art in Oakleigh a children’s playground at Upwey Belgrave RSL, and a new hub and garden at the Elizabeth Morgan House Aboriginal Women’s Service in Northcote Victoria’s first refuge for Aboriginal women and children.

“We are creating more enjoyable and connected suburbs across Melbourne by investing in local projects that help communities thrive.” “More than ever, being part of an inclusive and supported community is something all Victorians deserve,” Minister for Suburban Development Ros Spence said.

TECCA Deanside

Tamil Educational Cultural & Charitable Association (TECCA) Deanside has been successful in getting funding for their Community Hall Upgrade project.

This project will involve the refurbishment of the existing community hall, alteration to existing stage, demolition of existing change rooms/store room, provision of new change rooms with large storeroom and new multiple entry points to the centre.

“The project was long overdue and we are very happy that it will start to operate once works are completed”, said D. Kumar, a devotee of the temple at Deanside run by the TECCA Deanside.

Also read: $1.5 Million for Community Hub at the Basin Temple

Bonnie Brook Gurudwara

Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh Cultural Society of Victoria Incorporated Bonnie Brook has also been given funding for building upgrades which will deliver upgrades to the old building and improve toilet facilities and baby change rooms at the facility.

Ganesh Temple Basin

Another successful applicant is the Melbourne Vinayagar Hindu Sangam Inc. based at the Basin. They had applied for funding to purchase program equipment and furnishings which now will see them purchase chair trolleys, chairs and roller bearing poly wheels for the canteen.

Australian Muslim Women’s Centre for Human Rights Inc

Fitzroy North based the Australian Muslim Women’s Centre for Human Rights Inc. has been given funds to do building upgrades. They will be able to deliver building upgrades to create a safe space for Muslim women to access services and engage in capacity building. Storage for food boxes will also be purchased.

Muslim Women’s Council of Victoria Inc.

The Muslim Women’s Council of Victoria Inc. based in Brunswick will also receive funding fort their project: One Coffee and One Chat – Community Kitchen, Cool Room. As a mark of our state being a success story of multiculturalism and its national capital, the group will cater for people of all backgrounds.

Their project will welcome individuals from all backgrounds and walks of life seeking to empower themselves, to learn, understand and accept one another over rich food and drinks. According to their project description, they will:

provide newly migrated migrants with employment opportunities;

enable them to learn new skills and positively contribute towards their family and the local economy; and

act as an ambassador for multiculturalism within the broader Moreland/Victorian community and be a leader in the inclusion and integration discussion.

To date, more than 320 community building projects have shared in the $15 million Our Suburbs: Living Local Fund investment to promote social connection, liveability, and enhance local shopping strips and activity centres across Melbourne.

Under the fund, local councils and community organisations receive grants of up to $200,000 for infrastructure projects, while smaller grants of up to $20,000 support the purchase of equipment, minor upgrades, and maintenance to facilities to continue to service their local communities well into the future.

For more information on the Living Local Fund, visit suburbandevelopment.vic.gov.au/living-local.

