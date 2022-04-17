A re-elected Morrison Government will provide $1.5 million towards a $3 million project to create a Hindu Community Hub at the Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple in The Basin, Melbourne. The announcement was made during the Tamil New Year festivities on April 15, at the Temple.

Federal Member for Aston, Alan Tudge, said the project will provide a place for the 75,000 devotees that visit the temple every year to gather, learn and receive support.

“The Basin Temple is a wonderful part of the local community. It is the largest granite temple in the southern hemisphere and the oldest traditional Hindu Temple in Victoria,” Mr Tudge said.

“The Hindu community in Australia has grown significantly over the last thirty years becoming two per cent of the total population of Australia. In Victoria, Hinduism is the fastest growing religion with approximately 134,000 Hindus living in the state.”

“Some of the temple’s key festivals attract over 1,000 devotees at any one time and on some important days over 3,000 devotees will visit the temple.”

Federal Member for Deakin, Michael Sukkar, said the funding will allow for the Hindu community to thrive and strengthen their presence in the local area.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide $1.5 million for the creation of a Hindu Community Hub here in Melbourne,” Minister Sukkar said.

“This Hub will meet the cultural and social needs of the Hindu community and I look forward to seeing the community continue to flourish.”

Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs, Jason Wood, said that Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, the oldest traditional Hindu Temple in Victoria and the only Ganesha temple in Melbourne, has been doing great service to our communities especially during the pandemic.

“I am delighted that the Morrison Government is announcing this grant towards construction of a community centre for the Temple,” Assistant Minister Wood said.

“I am sure it will serve our Victorian community well in the years to come.”

The proposed Hub at Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, will serve Melbourne Hindu communities from countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Fiji, Brunei, South Africa and Kenya.

Amongst other things, the temple plans on using the Hub to provide legal, mental health, family violence and elder abuse support to the community.

The community hub will attract visitors from across the state to the area and provide economic benefit to local businesses during construction and well into the future.

