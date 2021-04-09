$500,000 for a New Hall for Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple Carrum Downs

The Andrews Labor Government is backing a new multipurpose hall at the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs to support Victoria’s growing Hindu community.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence visited the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs last week to pay tribute to the Hindu Society of Victoria’s work over almost four decades and discuss the redevelopment of the temple, which is receiving $500,000 from the Labor Government.

“We’re proud to support the construction of a new hall to support Victoria’s growing Hindu community. The temple is magnificent, both in its beauty and its purpose in helping Hindu Victorians come together” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

Member for Carrum Sonya Kilkenny who also visited the temple along with Minister Spence, said:

“The Hindu Society and the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple are an important part of our local community and we thank them for the tireless work they do for locals – particularly now when that connection is needed most”

The investment is part of the Labor Government’s $21 million towards upgrading multicultural community facilities that was announced in the Victorian Budget 2020/21.

“It is so important all Victorians have a sense of belonging and a place to connect with culture and traditions, and the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple is crucial to that work” Minister Spence added.

It is subject to the Hindu Society of Victoria obtaining the relevant building approvals for the proposed works.

“We’re proud to support this new hall and the delivery of the Society’s much-loved events and festivals” Ms Kilkenny added.

Participating in a traditional Hindu ceremony with Member for Carrum Sonya Kilkenny, Minister Spence thanked the society for their important work in bringing the Hindu community together, particularly over the past year.

The temple serves the Hindu community as a space to connect and to celebrate– which is more important than ever given the challenges brought by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has provided nearly $300,000 to support the work of the Hindu Society of Victoria through various grant programs.

This funding has provided upgrades to the temple and surrounding infrastructure, allowing thousands of visitors to attend the Temple’s various Pooja ceremonies and festival celebrations each year.