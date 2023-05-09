More CALD Communities children and families from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds are accessing and attending kindergarten, thanks to council-led outreach programs supported by the Andrews Labor Government.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep, Ingrid Stitt today visited Springvale Service for Children to receive an update from one of the recipients of 22 CALD Outreach Initiative grants and meet families in the City of Greater Dandenong who have benefitted from the program.

Supporting councils to run engagement activities and employ outreach workers, grants totalling $3.5 million have backed children and families from CALD backgrounds to access and attend kindergarten, connect with other early childhood supports and transition successfully to primary school.

The CALD Outreach Initiative started in eight local councils in 2021 and has already supported more than 2,500 children to enrol in and attend kindergarten. With more local councils now joining the program, it will see more children from diverse backgrounds benefit from the Labor Government’s $14 billion Best Start, Best life reforms.

“Children from multicultural communities – like every child – have so much to gain from two years of kindergarten, and we’re giving families from diverse backgrounds access to the very best early childhood education,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

CALD outreach teams work across communities to help CALD families access early childhood services in their local area, including visiting playgroups, libraries and community hubs, assisting families with kindergarten enrolment, organising information sessions and working with educators to address attendance barriers.

Also read: Daniel Andrews promises $10 for Indian Community infrastructure

The Municipal Association of Victoria is receiving funding to support council-led outreach programs and activities, and share key learnings and insights with all councils state-wide.

“We’re ensuring that families from every background have the resources and support they need to ensure their kids get the most out of early education – delivering more Victorian kids the best start in life,” Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Ingrid Stitt added.

A further $800,000 in funding over two years is also supporting bicultural workers from the Brotherhood of St Laurence to deliver targeted outreach to CALD families living in public housing in the cities of Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Moonee Valley and Yarra through the Family Learning Support Program.

Since 2020, the program has worked with families from Eritrean, Ethiopian, Vietnamese, Somali, Pakistani, Turkish, Sudanese and Pacific Islander backgrounds, with a full suite of translated resources and free interpreters available to support Victoria’s multicultural communities to engage with kindergarten.

For more information visit vic.gov.au/kinder/translations or vic.gov.au/use-interpreter-early-childhood-education-services.

CALD Outreach Initiative grant recipients are:

Banyule City Council

Brimbank City Council

Casey City Council

Darebin City Council

Greater Bendigo City Council

Greater Dandenong City Council

Greater Geelong City Council

Hobsons Bay City Council

Hume City Council

Maribyrnong City Council

Maroondah City Council

Melbourne City Council

Melton City Council

Merri-bek City Council

Mildura Rural City Council

Monash City Council

Moonee Valley City Council

Moorabool Shire Council

Whittlesea City Council

Wyndham City Council

Yarra City Council

Yarra Ranges Shire Council

* Greater Shepparton City Council and Cardinia Shire Council will also have a CALD outreach worker in place until mid-2023, supported by funding received through previous grants. Sure CALD communities children are set to benefit immensely.

Similar Posts by The Author: