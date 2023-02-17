Victoria has had the largest increase in the number of government schools that have opened over the past five years, ahead of any Australian state or jurisdiction, new data shows.

Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said the data, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics today, reflects the state’s school building boom, with the Andrews Labor Government surging ahead of schedule to open 100 new schools by 2026.

The 2022 Schools Australia publication from the ABS shows that Victoria had the largest increase in new schools in the nation and represented nearly half of all schools opened in Australia.

“Our education construction boom is the biggest of its kind nationally and cements our reputation as the Education State.” Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said.

The figures do not include a further increase of 12 schools in Victoria during 2023. Most of the new schools have opened in Melbourne’s growth corridors.

Victoria has also experienced growth in the number of teaching staff with 10.9 per cent more staff than five years ago, representing a national growth rate second only to the ACT.

Victoria has the second-best student to teacher ratios in the country, behind only the Northern Territory. Victoria’s student to teacher ratios have improved significantly from 14.1 in 2015 to 12.7 in 2022, reflecting the increased investment in the state’s teaching workforce.

“We are continuing to implement reforms in the education system to support students and teachers including the Tutor Learning Initiative, mental health reforms and a campaign to recruit more teachers,” Natalie Hutchins said.

School participation rates have also grown over the five-year period, with participation rates for 15-19 year olds exceeding the national average in Victoria. The state’s continuation rate is second only to Tasmania.

Enrolments in government schools in Victoria have remained above the national average every year for five years, growing by 0.1 per cent in 2022.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has invested $12.8 billion in building new schools and more than 1,850 school upgrades, creating around 17,400 jobs.

The Government is ahead of schedule in opening 100 new schools by 2026, with 75 new schools opening between 2019 and 2024 – ensuring every student can access a great local school.

“We’re investing in delivering new schools and upgraded classrooms right across our state to ensure students and teachers have the facilities they deserve,” Hutchins added.

