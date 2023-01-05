The Australian and South African Men’s cricket teams today attended the annual New Year’s Day Reception co-hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ms Jodie Haydon at Kirribilli House in Sydney.

The event was held ahead of the third and final NRMA Insurance Test Match between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on 4 January.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the afternoon tea is an annual tradition for the Prime Minister to host the Australian Men’s Cricket Team and their touring opponent at Kirribilli House on New Year’s Day.

Australia leads the NRMA Insurance Test Series 2-0 after sealing the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams will be looking to advance their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship in the final match of the series.

Players and their families from both teams were joined by Glenn McGrath and representatives of the McGrath Foundation, the official charity partner of the NRMA Insurance Pink Test.

Since 2009, Cricket Australia, the Sydney Cricket Ground and the McGrath Foundation have worked together to make the Sydney Test one of the biggest charitable sporting events in the world.

Thanks to the generosity of the cricket community over the last 15 years, the Test has helped raise more than $17 million to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses across Australia.

“It is my great honour to welcome Pat Cummins, Dean Elgar, and their two great teams to Kirribilli House. It’s our first time hosting this fantastic annual event, and Jodie and I are absolutely thrilled to have the Australian and touring teams back at Kirribilli on New Year’s Day after a two-year break”, Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese said.

“Today, we host the two teams for afternoon tea, but in a few days’ time 22 of the players will be battling it out in the middle of the SCG in front of a sea of pink.



Hard to beat a bit of backyard cricket on New Year’s Day. So pleased to host the Australian and South African sides and their families at Kirribilli House ahead of the Pink Test at the SCG this week, with Minister for Sport @AnikaWells. pic.twitter.com/116TZuzdko — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 1, 2023



“Cricket is a sport rich in traditions and it protects them fiercely. So, creating a new cricket tradition is a very special thing indeed.

“I can’t praise highly enough the tireless work of Glenn, his family and the whole team at the McGrath Foundation on the upcoming ‘Pink Test’, which has become such a central and iconic part of Australia’s summer of cricket.”

“Cricket has a long tradition of welcoming touring teams from around the globe to our shores and we thank the Prime Minister and Ms Haydon for resuming the annual New Year’s Day Reception at Kirribilli House”, Cricket Australia Chair, Dr Lachlan Henderson said,

“It is a great day on the cricketing calendar and leads into the special Sydney Pink Test Match. Cricket can be proud of the contribution it has made in supporting the McGrath Foundation and the incredible work they do to fund breast care nurses around Australia.

“We thank the South African team for their support of the Pink Test and look forward to another hard-fought contest at one of world cricket’s most iconic venues, the SCG.”

“It’s great to be back at Kirribilli House in preparation for the Sydney Pink Test, my favourite event of the year. We’re incredibly grateful to both the Australian and South African Men’s Cricket Teams for getting behind the Pink Test, our partners Cricket Australia and the SCG as well as the broader Australian public”, McGrath Foundation Co-Founder and President, Glenn McGrath said.

“It’s only through this incredible support that we can continue to raise much needed funds to ensure no one with breast cancer misses out on the care of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse.”

