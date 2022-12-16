The Australian Government has today announced an update to the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code, removing red tape to allow councils to hold Australia Day citizenship ceremonies on or around Australia’s national day.

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles said, “Australia Day holds great significance to many people across Australia. Our national day provides all Australians with the opportunity to reflect, respect, and celebrate.”

“It is also the day when more people become citizens than any other time of the year and, for those who have joined our great Australian community from all corners of the world, becoming a citizen is an unforgettable occasion to be treasured forever.”

“It is the Australian Government’s strong expectation that councils conduct ceremonies on January 26.”

“The Australian Government implores councils to have new citizens as their key focus, recognising that many community members want to complete their journey to Australian citizenship in connection with Australia Day.”

“I look forward to joining some of our newest citizens at the National Citizenship and Flag Raising Ceremony on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra on Australia Day 2023.” he said.

“Australian citizenship is an important common bond for all Australians, whether by birth or by choice, and lies at the heart of a unified, cohesive and inclusive Australia. The Government’s priority is to ensure that, where people have made the choice to become Australia citizens, they are afforded that opportunity in their own communities, with friends and family, in a timely way.”

Also read: Labor’s Multicultural Taskforce LMET Report launched

A number of councils have indicated they will move to no longer hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day due to higher operational costs involved in hosting ceremonies on a public holiday. Councils have also indicated they would benefit from scheduling ceremonies as part of a broader program of Australia Day community events.

Minister Giles also announced the reinstatement of the City of Yarra and Darebin City Councils’ authority to conduct citizenship ceremonies. Importantly, by increasing the capacity to confer citizenships in these local government areas, new citizens in Yarra and Darebin will once again be able to invite friends and family to what is, for some, the most important day in their lives.

The Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code sets out the requirements for conducting citizenship ceremonies in accordance with the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 (Cth). Prior to this update, councils were required to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day; they will now be able to hold it on 26 January, or on the three days before and after – for 2023, councils will be allowed to hold Australia Day ceremonies in the period from Monday 23 to Sunday 29 January.

This is a pragmatic change in line with the Government’s commitment to efficient processing of citizenship applications and timely ceremonies for new citizens.

As of 9 December 2022 there were under 98,000 applications on-hand- the first time in more than 5 years that the number has been below 100,000.

More than 165,000 people have become new citizens in 2022. Of the 60,000 approved applicants currently waiting to attend a ceremony 92 per cent have, to date, been waiting less than six months to attend a citizenship ceremony.

Similar Posts by The Author: