Starting 4 August 2022 on Netflix

Pallavi Sharda, a Melbourne girl who has made huge name for herself with her histrionic skills has done it again.

Her new venture on Netflix releasing on 4 August – Wedding Season and you will just fall in love with her, her acting.

Pallavi plays Asha Maurya, an ABCD (American Born Confused Desi) girl living in New Jersey. She is harassed by her mother to find the perfect match, Ravi, an MIT engineer played by Suraj Sharma. Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.

Anyone living outside India will identify with the story. All children of Indian diaspora no matter where they are outside India will see themselves in the characters of Wedding Season.

Such ‘effortless and convincing’ is her performance that all girls in the Indian diaspora will simply feel she is speaking ‘their mind’.

A fun movie depicting the real-life dichotomy of children born to migrant Indian parent in countries such as Australia, Canada, UK, and USA. But be ready to have some fun, dancing, and dad’s jokes.

Wedding Season has been shot in Canada and also features Arianna Afsar as Priya, Ruth Goodwin as Tina, Veena Sood as Suneeta, Sean Kleier as Nick, Damian Thompson as James, Julius Cho as Yoshi, Manoj Sood as Dinesh and Sonia Dhillon Tully as Veena.

Watch it with family and friends on Netflix starting 4 August 2022, while drinking lassi with aloo parathas, or whatever is your favourite movie snack.

Also read: Melbourne’s Gulabo, Pallavi Sharda gives Vidya Balan run for her money

Pallavi is Australia’s International star in following movies and shows:

The Twelve (Aus TV Series) Corrie

Black Site Tessa

The One (UK TV Series) Megan Chapman

Tom & Jerry: The Movie Preeta

Retrograde (Aus TV Series) Maddie

Les Norton (Aus TV Series) Georgie Burma

Beecham House (UK TV Series) Chandrika

Strike Back (TV Series) Samira Shah

Murder (TV Movie) Dr. Parvati Agrawal

Pulse (Aus TV Series) Tanya Kalchuri

Begum Jaan Gulabo

Lion Prama

UNindian Shanthi

Hawaizaada Sitara

Besharam Tara

Heroine Gayatri

Save Your Legs! Anjali

Love Breakups Zindagi Radhika

Hum Mein Hai Hero New Hero MotoCorp TV Commercial (Video short)

Dus Tola Geeta- Dance Teacher

My Name Is Khan Sajida

Pallavi Sharda (Lion, Tom & Jerry, The Twelve… https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3354963/)

Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi… https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4139037/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm)

Wedding Season | Official Trailer | Netflix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqqTL91J1lo

A lawyer by qualification, and a trained Bharat Natyam dancer, Pallavi’s love for acting has taken her places in such a short time.

Similar Posts by The Author: