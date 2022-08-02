Starting 4 August 2022 on Netflix
Pallavi Sharda, a Melbourne girl who has made huge name for herself with her histrionic skills has done it again.
Her new venture on Netflix releasing on 4 August – Wedding Season and you will just fall in love with her, her acting.
Pallavi plays Asha Maurya, an ABCD (American Born Confused Desi) girl living in New Jersey. She is harassed by her mother to find the perfect match, Ravi, an MIT engineer played by Suraj Sharma. Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.
Anyone living outside India will identify with the story. All children of Indian diaspora no matter where they are outside India will see themselves in the characters of Wedding Season.
Such ‘effortless and convincing’ is her performance that all girls in the Indian diaspora will simply feel she is speaking ‘their mind’.
A fun movie depicting the real-life dichotomy of children born to migrant Indian parent in countries such as Australia, Canada, UK, and USA. But be ready to have some fun, dancing, and dad’s jokes.
Wedding Season has been shot in Canada and also features Arianna Afsar as Priya, Ruth Goodwin as Tina, Veena Sood as Suneeta, Sean Kleier as Nick, Damian Thompson as James, Julius Cho as Yoshi, Manoj Sood as Dinesh and Sonia Dhillon Tully as Veena.
Watch it with family and friends on Netflix starting 4 August 2022, while drinking lassi with aloo parathas, or whatever is your favourite movie snack.
Pallavi is Australia’s International star in following movies and shows:
The Twelve (Aus TV Series) Corrie
Black Site Tessa
The One (UK TV Series) Megan Chapman
Tom & Jerry: The Movie Preeta
Retrograde (Aus TV Series) Maddie
Les Norton (Aus TV Series) Georgie Burma
Beecham House (UK TV Series) Chandrika
Strike Back (TV Series) Samira Shah
Murder (TV Movie) Dr. Parvati Agrawal
Pulse (Aus TV Series) Tanya Kalchuri
Begum Jaan Gulabo
Lion Prama
UNindian Shanthi
Hawaizaada Sitara
Besharam Tara
Heroine Gayatri
Save Your Legs! Anjali
Love Breakups Zindagi Radhika
Hum Mein Hai Hero New Hero MotoCorp TV Commercial (Video short)
Dus Tola Geeta- Dance Teacher
My Name Is Khan Sajida
A lawyer by qualification, and a trained Bharat Natyam dancer, Pallavi’s love for acting has taken her places in such a short time.
