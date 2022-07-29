Melbourne’s growing western suburbs will be home to a brand new transformational state-of-the-art sporting and community precinct for Western United in its heartland under a Matthew Guy Liberals and Nationals Government.

The Centre piece of the new precinct is a 15,000 seat unique three sided stadium, based on similar NFL stadiums in the USA, that will be the new home of the Western United Soccer team – the current A-League champions.

A Matthew Guy Liberals and Nationals Government will invest $100 million towards the construction of this key new “Wyndham Stadium and Community Recreation Precinct” as step one in a major investment to support the basic infrastructure needs of Melbourne’s growing western suburbs long neglected by the Andrews Labor Government.

Following extensive discussions with the local community, this funding commitment will enable the establishment of significant grassroots sporting and community facilities including:

An indoor arena with up to 8,000 seats for basketball, netball, concerts, and cultural events,

A multi-level multi-sports centre, with levels for basketball, netball, futsal, combat sports, cricket and tennis,

A swim school,

Childcare providing up to 300 places,

Community meeting spaces,

Open access outdoor tennis, basketball, netball and futsal courts.

A new train station, which will be constructed within a short walk from the action.

More than 800 jobs will be supported during construction of the precinct and up to 6,500 jobs once completed.

The new open-ended stadium will also have capacity to other sports including rugby league, rugby union and major concerts.

AAMI park is currently the only stadium in Melbourne that can house big crowd soccer matches with the appropriate dimensions.

Leader of the Liberal Party, Matthew Guy, said the announcement was a key pillar to the Liberals and Nationals’ commitment to ensuring the growing western suburbs have the infrastructure it deserves.

Also read: Dreams of an Underdog, Matthew Guy’s Victoria will be a state of cities

“Melbourne will now be the Australian home of soccer and that’s fantastic. Building this precinct is not only a winner for the western suburbs, but a winner for all Victorians,” Mr Guy said.

“This project will put thousands of locals in jobs, and provide a space for the community to use and be proud of for decades to come.”

Shadow Minister for Planning, Ryan Smith, said the project would support the entire community.

“This isn’t just about sport – it will deliver so much more,” Mr Smith said.

“The entire precinct will have such an important role in the growth and development of Melbourne’s west, by providing the infrastructure to host key sport and community events, as well as a permanent home for the western suburbs’ very own football team.”

Shadow Minister for Sport, Cindy McLeish, said this commitment would mean more active and better-connected communities across western Melbourne.

“Sport in Melbourne’s growing west needs a home and this project will provide the facilities locals deserve at all levels.”

“This precinct will deliver an all-in-one facility to watch the very best athletes, as well as the community space needed to get physically active with family and friends.”

Western Melbourne Group Chairman, Jason Sourasis, said it was a proud moment for everyone involved.

“The impact that this facility and the broader precinct will have on not only the local Wyndham community, but the whole of the West of Melbourne, will be enormous and we are so proud to have this commitment from the Victorian Liberals and Nationals.”

Similar Posts by The Author: