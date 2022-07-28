The Andrews Labor Government is supporting festivals and events hosted by diverse community organisations that promote the sharing and celebration of culture, tradition and social connection.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today opened the next round of funding from the Multicultural Festivals and Events Program for communities to deliver events between 1 January and 30 June 2023.

Multicultural festivals and events continue to be the cornerstone of Victoria’s vibrant festivals and events schedule. They celebrate our state’s diversity – and the role these networks play in community recovery from the pandemic cannot be underestimated.

“We are supporting Victorians to unite and celebrate diversity through a variety of culturally significant events in the new year” minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“Victoria is so rich with cultural heritage and traditions – there is a great opportunity to strengthen our social connections and rebuild from the impacts of the pandemic through these community-led events”, minister Spence added.

Grants of up to $50,000 are available as part of the $1.5 million program for community organisations to host festivals and events that share traditions, promote unity and help Victorian communities connect across the first six months of the new year.

Events previously funded through the program include Eid al-Adha events hosted by organisations such as the Bangladeshi Migrant Women Welfare Association in Melbourne, Doncaster Seniors Club Incorporated and the Victorian Afghan Youth Association.

Other festivities that received Multicultural Festivals and Events grants included the Melbourne Tartan Day Parade, facilitated by Scots of Victoria Coordinating Group, Johnston Street Fiesta 2022, hosted by the Hispanic-Latin American Festival and Cultural Association, and Bastille Day French Festival Melbourne 2022.

Applications open today and close on 16 August 2022. Applications from regional and rural communities, as well as new and emerging communities, will be prioritised.

For more information or to apply, visit vic.gov.au/multicultural-festivals-and-events-program

