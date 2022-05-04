The Andrews Labor Government is investing in multicultural communities and young people with support for community festivals and services and facilities for newly arrived migrants.

The Victorian Budget 2022/23 delivers more than $26 million for young people and culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities, helping them come together as we emerge from the pandemic.

Multicultural community organisations will receive $6.4 million to build and upgrade community facilities across Victoria. Funding will be provided to the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund, making it easier for communities to connect and provide essential services in safe and accessible spaces.

“The past two years have shown us just how important the communities around us can be to our health and wellbeing. Now more than ever, we need to be investing in people”, Minister for Multicultural Affairs and Youth Ros Spence said.

“We’re supporting organisations and events that keep a diverse range of Victorians connected, because we know it’s good for communities, and we know it’s good for jobs.”

More than $1.1 million will go towards multicultural festivals and events, helping communities celebrate and preserve traditions – while also boosting our events and hospitality industries as they recover from the pandemic.

Newly arrived migrants will be assisted with more than $6.7 million to ensure critical settlement services continue. Importantly, these services bridge gaps left by the Commonwealth – including support for community hubs, legal services and playgroups.

More than $4.4 million will deliver the Victorian African Communities Action Plan (VACAP), including support for Homework Clubs, School Community Liaison Officers and other key initiatives.

This Budget builds 13 new schools and upgrades 65 more. And it means we've now funded upgrades at every single special school in the state. Because we're building the Education State – for every Victorian child. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) May 3, 2022

Almost $1.3 million will deliver the Empower Youth Program, connecting young people in areas of high socioeconomic disadvantage with work or education and nurturing their health and wellbeing. A further $500,000 for Scouts Victoria and Girl Guides Victoria will encourage more young people to get involved.

More than $1.3 million will support more than 2,000 young people to find work in the sport and recreation sector by subsidising their accreditation.

“Victoria’s multicultural communities have remained strong throughout the pandemic – and we’re helping them to reconnect as we recover” Minister for Multicultural Affairs and Youth Ros Spence added.

As part of the Labor Government’s support for Aboriginal self-determination, funding of almost $600,000 will establish the Koorie Youth Council as a primary partner in delivering support for Aboriginal young people.

Funding is also provided to extend the work of the CALD Communities Taskforce, with more than $3.7 million to continue promoting vaccination and COVIDSafe behaviours in culturally tailored ways, ensuring no one is left behind as Victoria recovers from the pandemic.

