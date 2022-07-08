The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has expanded eligibility for a fourth/winter dose of COVID-19 vaccine for adults over 30 years of age. The updated recommendations are: Adults aged 50-64 are now recommended to receive a winter dose. Adults aged 30-49 are eligible for a winter dose. The interval recommended between a third dose, or a recent SARS-CoV-2 infection and a winter dose is now three months.

ATAGI emphasises that people previously eligible for their winter dose should receive it as soon as possible as they remain at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Also read: 4th dose of CIVD vax coming soon

They include: All adults aged 65 years or older Residents of aged care or disability care facilities Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 years or older People who are severely immunocompromised (this will be their fifth dose) People aged 16 years or older with a medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness People aged 16 years or older with disability, significant or complex health needs, or multiple comorbidities which increase the risk of a poor outcome.



Where to book

Book your vaccine appointment | Coronavirus Victoria

For the latest ATAGI advice, visit the Australian Government Department of Health website

Australian Government: gov.au/covid-19-vaccines

Victorian Government: vic.gov.au/vaccines

