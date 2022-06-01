Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006 Jacqueline Fernandez has been working in India’s Bollywood industry since making her debut in 2009. She had traveled to India for a modelling assignment but auditioned for Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy film Aladin (2009) and made her acting debut.

Later she achieved great success and recognition for her work in films like A Gentleman, Baaghi 2, Murder 2, Housefull 2 and Radhe to only mention a few.

Since December 2021, Jacqueline has been subjected to an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a money laundering case involving $200 million and was asked to surrender her passport and placed on the list of people not allowed to leave the country.

Jacqueline was also removed from the upcoming movie The Ghost which will star Nagarjuna. It is speculated that the eviction from the movie happened due to the money laundering case.

Jacqueline was invited to attend the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards, also known as the IIFA, being held on 3-4 June 2022 in UAE and had moved the court in Delhi for permission to travel abroad. She had a win in the lower court when the court allowed her to travel to attend the show but asked Jacqueline to deposit ₹50 lakh as deposit as a condition to travel.

Also read: Why mums are quitting their jobs for OnlyFans modelling

But the decision was appealed to the High Court of Delhi claiming that she may not return to answer ED with its ongoing investigation.

Yesterday, Jacqueline Fernandez had some luck and a small win when the Delhi High Court has upheld an order of the lower court allowing Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and attend International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards.

However, Justice Sudhir Jain amended the condition imposed by the lower court and instead ordered that she should deposit ₹1 crore. Justice Jain also ordered Jacqueline to give an undertaking that in case she does not return to India, the deposit of ₹1 crore will be forfeited by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jacqueline submitted to the court that she has been living in India since 2009 and held a reputation in the Indian film fraternity.

Her lawyers also pointed out that Jacqueline had not been named as an accused by the investigating agency. It was also claimed that her passport had been seized without citing any reason.

Jacqueline’s lawyers submitted to the court that being an actress, she should be allowed to travel for work and thus ought to be allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE for the IIFA awards.

Her lawyers submitted that Jacqueline has always cooperated with the ED in the investigation and would be willing to abide by any condition that the court may impose.

Rejecting the argument of the agency that Jacqueline was a Sri Lankan national who had received proceeds of crime in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, may not return to India, Justice Jain allowed her to have her passport to travel to UAE.

Similar Posts by The Author: