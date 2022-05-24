Lucy Banks knows what you’re thinking: Why would a single mum with a perfectly stable and sensible career in corporate banking suddenly give it all up to shoot racy videos and photos for strangers around the world as an OnlyFans model?

A rising independent content creator based in Perth, Australia, Lucy never saw herself as an online entertainer catering to the deepest desires of strangers, but in 2019, after years of a day-in, day-out existence in an unfulfilling marriage and middling job in the banking industry, she decided to ditch both and take the unusual step of signing up as a model on OnlyFans.

Less than three years later, the brunette beauty with an infectious smile and adventurous spirit has achieved staggering success on the adult social platform; she currently boasts more than 3,700 subscribers and earnings of up to $2,500 per day, thanks to her tireless work ethic and motivation to provide a more comfortable life for her and her two young children.

“The pandemic ushered in a virtual world that more of us are living in every day, whether out of necessity, entertainment, or the thrill of meeting new people and creating an exciting online experience. For me, it’s about freedom: having the time to be there for my family and being able to buy a home, necessities and fun stuff for my kids without worrying about how much money is in the bank. There are pros and cons to every career, but at this point in my life, this is what’s most important to me… and I’m loving every minute of it!”

The Perth, Australia-based media personality and performer says that while many personal motives factored into her decision to take a leap of faith from ‘office executive’ into the unknown – and uncertain – profession that is a ‘content creator’, one stood out above all else: her boys.

“I have two children, including one with a disability; each day, I wake up at 5am, make breakfast and get them ready for school,” explains Banks. “They go to two different private schools that cater to their individual needs; it takes me 3 hours every day to do the school run, but it’s worth it. After school I help with homework, cook dinner and put them to bed. My current job allows me the flexibility to do that… my former job does not.”

Banks notes that her OnlyFans earnings offer financial freedom as well: “My children both see multiple specialists; I can skip the public waitlists and put them in with private practitioners, because my budget allows it. Thankfully, because I work from home, I can drop everything and take them to their appointments, as well as attend their sporting and extracurricular activities. It’s so important to me to be there for my children – they come first and my work comes second.”

She adds that “as adult creators, we are so harshly condemned – we are torn to shreds online. I’ve had to seek multiple restraining orders on women who have been jealous and angry. I cop so much criticism but it’s worth it to be fully present for my boys’ childhoods, be able to babysit for another parent and buy a house and promise my kids that we will never have the power switched off again.

“I work so hard; it’s not an easy job. To be honest, the hardest part about it is trying to exist in society amongst people’s slander and judgment. Say all you want about me, but I feel like the luckiest mum ever and I would make the same decision over and over again… in a heartbeat.”

To learn more, find and follow Lucy Banks at:

Lucy@lucybanks.com.au

LucyBanks.com.au OnlyFans.com/itslucybanks

Twitter.com/itslucybanks Fansly.com/itslucybanks

Instagram.com/itsnotlucybanks TikTok.com/@itsnotlucybanks

