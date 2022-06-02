The Albanese government has a record number of female frontbenchers. Prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced his team appointing Clare O’Neil as minister for home affairs and Tanya Plibersek minister for environment and water.
A number of newcomers – including Anika Wells, Kristy McBain, Ged Kearney and Anne Aly – were promoted into the ministry.
“This is an exciting team, a team which is overflowing with talent, with people who are absolutely committed to making a difference,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
“This is the largest number of women ever in an Australian cabinet with 10 women in the cabinet. In addition to that … there are 13 women in the ministry and 19 frontbenchers [which includes assistant ministers]. A record number, in all three categories for women’s representation – in cabinet, in the ministry and frontbench positions.”
With a reshuffle larger than expected, not only Tanya Plibersek was relieved of her former portfolios of women and education, the finance minister, Katy Gallagher, was also made instead minister for women.
Amanda Rishworth is the social services minister. Ann Aly, the Western Australian MP takes the portfolio of early childhood education along with the responsibility for.
The official frontbench unveiling came a week after Anthony Albanese and senior ministers Marles, Gallagher, Jim Chalmers and Penny Wong were sworn in as an interim ministry.
Also read: Not Teal Independents, the winners are Rachelle Miller, Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame
Full list of Anthony Albanese new frontbench
- Richard Marles — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence
- Penny Wong — Senate Leader and Foreign Minister
- Don Farrell — Deputy Senate Leader, Minister for Tourism and Travel and Special Minister of State
- Jim Chalmers — Treasurer
- Katy Gallagher — Minister for Finance, Minister for Public Service and Minister for Women
- Tony Burke — Leader of the House, Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations and Minister for Arts
- Mark Butler — Deputy Leader of the House and Minister of Health and Aged Care
- Chris Bowen — Minister for Climate Change and Minister for Energy
- Tanya Plibersek — Minister for Environment and Water
- Catherine King — Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government
- Linda Burney — Minister for Indigenous Australians
- Amanda Rishworth — Minister for Social Services
- Bill Shorten — Minister for the NDIS and Minister for Government Services
- Mark Dreyfus — Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary
- Brendan O’Connor — Minister for Skills and Training
- Jason Clare — Minister for Education
- Julie Collins — Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness and Minister for Small Business
- Michelle Rowland — Minister for Communications
- Madeleine King — Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia
- Murray Watt — Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry and Minister for Emergency Management
- Ed Husic — Minister for Industry and Science
- Clare O’Neil — Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security
Full list of Labor’s outer ministers in Albanese ministry
Matt Keogh — Minister for Veterans Affairs and Minister for Defence Personnel
Pat Conroy — Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific
Stephen Jones — Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services
Andrew Giles — Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs
Anne Aly — Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth
Anika Wells — Minister for Aged Care and Minister for Sport
Kristy McBain — Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories
Similar Posts by The Author:
- CBI files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh, others
- Sachin Waze turns approver against Anil Deshmukh
- PM Albanese must address Parliament’s unfinished business, says Citizens party
- Zaneta, Cassandra & Michelle – three women making the community proud
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC sets AG Perarivalan FREE