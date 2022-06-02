The Albanese government has a record number of female frontbenchers. Prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced his team appointing Clare O’Neil as minister for home affairs and Tanya Plibersek minister for environment and water.

A number of newcomers – including Anika Wells, Kristy McBain, Ged Kearney and Anne Aly – were promoted into the ministry.

“This is an exciting team, a team which is overflowing with talent, with people who are absolutely committed to making a difference,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“This is the largest number of women ever in an Australian cabinet with 10 women in the cabinet. In addition to that … there are 13 women in the ministry and 19 frontbenchers [which includes assistant ministers]. A record number, in all three categories for women’s representation – in cabinet, in the ministry and frontbench positions.”

With a reshuffle larger than expected, not only Tanya Plibersek was relieved of her former portfolios of women and education, the finance minister, Katy Gallagher, was also made instead minister for women.

Amanda Rishworth is the social services minister. Ann Aly, the Western Australian MP takes the portfolio of early childhood education along with the responsibility for.

The official frontbench unveiling came a week after Anthony Albanese and senior ministers Marles, Gallagher, Jim Chalmers and Penny Wong were sworn in as an interim ministry.

Also read: Not Teal Independents, the winners are Rachelle Miller, Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame

Full list of Anthony Albanese new frontbench

Richard Marles — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence

Penny Wong — Senate Leader and Foreign Minister

Don Farrell — Deputy Senate Leader, Minister for Tourism and Travel and Special Minister of State

Jim Chalmers — Treasurer

Katy Gallagher — Minister for Finance, Minister for Public Service and Minister for Women

Tony Burke — Leader of the House, Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations and Minister for Arts

Mark Butler — Deputy Leader of the House and Minister of Health and Aged Care

Chris Bowen — Minister for Climate Change and Minister for Energy

Tanya Plibersek — Minister for Environment and Water

Catherine King — Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government

Linda Burney — Minister for Indigenous Australians

Amanda Rishworth — Minister for Social Services

Bill Shorten — Minister for the NDIS and Minister for Government Services

Mark Dreyfus — Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary

Brendan O’Connor — Minister for Skills and Training

Jason Clare — Minister for Education

Julie Collins — Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness and Minister for Small Business

Michelle Rowland — Minister for Communications

Madeleine King — Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia

Murray Watt — Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry and Minister for Emergency Management

Ed Husic — Minister for Industry and Science

Clare O’Neil — Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security

Full list of Labor’s outer ministers in Albanese ministry

Matt Keogh — Minister for Veterans Affairs and Minister for Defence Personnel

Pat Conroy — Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific

Stephen Jones — Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services

Andrew Giles — Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

Anne Aly — Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth

Anika Wells — Minister for Aged Care and Minister for Sport

Kristy McBain — Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories

Similar Posts by The Author: