Cricket Australia has named the following men’s squads for the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka. Australia plays three T20 Internationals, five One-Day Internationals and two Test matches in Kandy, Colombo and Galle from early June to mid-July.

Australia A will play two one-day and four-day matches. A number of players will play both Australia and Australia A matches during the tour.

Men’s Chair of National Selectors George Bailey said: “There are a several players returning to respective squads combined with an Australia A tour running in parallel to the white ball series.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have an Australia A component which offers the further flexibility and opportunity for players to be available for and cross over into all squads. That could be from a Test or white ball preparation perspective or an opportunity to impress at an international level.

“Those factors coupled with what we expect to be more freedom of travel means we can be very specific with our structures while continuing to develop the next generation of players.

“This is the first time a tour of this scale has been possible since the Ashes in 2019.”



Bailey said a focus of the first part of the tour would be on the upcoming defence of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at home and an extended one-day Series with a view to the ODI World Cup in India next year.

“These are very targeted to skill sets and what we see as the bulk of the squad for the home T20 World Cup and looking further forward to the ODI World Cup,” he said.

“We were able to continue to build our depth with great white ball performances in Pakistan on the back of a superb Test Series. As selectors this has been one of the most rewarding parts amid the challenges of the past few years.”

Also read: When India’s head coach Ravi Shastri developed ‘thick skin’

Adam Zampa will miss the tour for the birth of his first child while Test captain Pat Cummins will sit out the T20 matches in preparation for the ODI and Test Series.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka: Fixtures

Australia:

June 7: First T20, Colombo

June 8: Second T20, Colombo

June 11: Third T20, Kandy

June 14: First ODI, Kandy

June 16: Second ODI, Kandy

June 19: Third ODI, Colombo

June 21: Fourth ODI, Colombo

June 24: Fifth ODI, Colombo

June 29 – July 3: First Test, Galle

July 8-12: Second Test, Galle

Australia A:

June 8: First one-day match, Colombo

June 10: Second one-day game, Colombo

June 14-17: Four-day tour match, Hambantota

June 21-24: Four-day tour match, Hambantota

Australian T20 squad:

Aaron Finch (VIC/Geelong Cricket Club) (c)

Sean Abbott (NSW/Parramatta District Cricket Club)

Ashton Agar (WA/University Cricket Club)

Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club)

Josh Inglis (WA/Joondalup Cricket Club)

Mitchell Marsh (WA/Fremantle Cricket Club)

Glenn Maxwell (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club)

Jhye Richardson (WA/Fremantle District Cricket Club)

Kane Richardson (SA/West Torrens Cricket Club)

Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)

Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club)

Marcus Stoinis (WA/Subiaco Floreat Cricket Club)

Mitchell Swepson (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe District Cricket Club)

David Warner (NSW/Randwick Petersham Cricket Club)

Matthew Wade (TAS/Clarence Cricket Club)

Australian ODI squad:

Aaron Finch (VIC/Geelong Cricket Club) (c)

Ashton Agar (WA/University Cricket Club)

Alex Carey (SA/Glenelg Cricket Club)

Pat Cummins (NSW/Penrith Cricket Club)

Cameron Green (WA/Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club)

Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club)

Travis Head (SA/Tea Tree Gully Cricket Club)

Josh Inglis (WA/Joondalup Cricket Club)

Marnus Labuschagne (QLD/Redlands Cricket Club)

Mitchell Marsh (WA/Fremantle Cricket Club)

Glenn Maxwell (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club)

Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)

Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club)

Marcus Stoinis (WA/Subiaco Floreat Cricket Club)

Mitchell Swepson (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe District Cricket Club)

David Warner (NSW/Randwick Petersham Cricket Club)

Australian Test squad:

Pat Cummins (NSW/Penrith Cricket Club) (c)

Ashton Agar (WA/University Cricket Club)

Scott Boland (VIC/Frankston Peninsula Cricket Club)

Alex Carey (SA/Glenelg Cricket Club)

Cameron Green (WA/Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club)

Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club)

Travis Head (SA/Tea Tree Gully Cricket Club)

Josh Inglis (WA/Joondalup Cricket Club)

Usman Khawaja (QLD/Valley District Cricket Club)

Marnus Labuschagne (QLD/Redlands Cricket Club)

Nathan Lyon (NSW/Northern District Cricket Club)

Mitchell Marsh (WA/Fremantle Cricket Club)

Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club) (vc)

Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club)

Mitchell Swepson (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe District Cricket Club)

David Warner (NSW/Randwick Petersham Cricket Club)

Australia A:

Sean Abbott (NSW/Parramatta District Cricket Club)

Scott Boland (VIC/Frankston Peninsula Cricket Club)

Pete Handscomb (VIC/St Kilda Cricket Club)

Aaron Hardie (WA/Willeton Cricket Club)

Marcus Harris (VIC/St Kilda Cricket Club)

Travis Head (SA/ Tea Tree Gully Cricket Club)

Henry Hunt (SA/Kensington Cricket Club)

Josh Inglis (WA/ Joondalup Cricket Club)

Matthew Kuhnemann (QLD/ Gold Coast District Cricket Club)

Nic Maddinson (VIC/St Kilda Cricket Club)

Todd Murphy (VIC/St Kilda Cricket Club)

Josh Philippe (WA/Scarborough Cricket Club)

Matt Renshaw (QLD/ Toombul District Cricket Club

Jhye Richardson (WA//Fremantle District Cricket Club)

Tanveer Sangha (NSW/ Campbelltown-Camden Cricket Club)

Mark Steketee (QLD/ Valley District Cricket Club)

Similar Posts by The Author: