Bollywood couples are like water bubbles, well many of them. Some even go into relationships to gain headlines.

Their family and friends are, in some cases part of it all. But it is tragic that the news of break ups or fights do not really shock even fans.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured together. Neither of them went into it as their first. Thus, the break ups and then moving on also comes naturally to them.

Talking about his break up with Alia Bhatt (one of his earlier relationships) on Koffee with Karan Siddharth had this to say about moving on:

“I don’t think it is bitter. I think we haven’t really met after that, to be honest. It’s civil. It has been a while. It happens, it’s like any other relationship. I have known her for much longer. I knew her from even before we were dating. So it’s not like we met as girlfriend-boyfriend. I think it will remain… It’s just a matter of us coming back, whether it is work or whether it is just socialising.”

Simply cool dude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth was waxing lyrical about Kiara.

“What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use… I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is… that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

Also read: Kangna Sharma kicks up a storm with her latest photoshoot

It may soon be the Alia Bhatt break up notes from Koffee with Karan that he would soon be memorising.

Although Sidharth has reacted normal to Kiara’s Instagram reel, suggesting all was well between the two, a new report appeared indicating they had ended their relationship.

Kiara also is taking life as it comes and has been busy doing a shoot and posting stunning pics on Instagram.

Fans – while enjoying commenting on the pictures, exchanged notes on their relationship.

One said it is “unfortunate” if they have actually broken up.

“Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)”, ETimes quoted a Bollywood source.

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had formed an instant connection on the sets of their film Shershaah.

Similar Posts by The Author: