Kangna Sharma kicks up a storm with her latest photoshoot

Actress Kangna Sharma who is known for her work in Television series Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Bollywood film Great Grand Masti took the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot. She is the new social media sensation. She recently went for a photoshoot. Her adorable pictures in short denim and White crop top are winning the hearts of netizens.

Kangna Sharma is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this stunning red outfit. Her red lips, black hair, and toned legs are making her look sensuous.

Kangna Sharma’s gorgeous picture in a hot red outfit is enough to make anyone jealous.

Kangna Sharma was born and brought up at Karnal, in the state of Haryana in India. She did her schooling at a local school in Karnal and went on to do her graduation from Kurukshetra University, Haryana.

Kangna was very fond of acting and singing since her early childhood.

She is Hindu by religion and has singing and swimming as her hobbies. One website states Kangna comes from a family where almost the whole family is either in the Indian Army or Police force and she also wanted to follow them.

The website, says after she failed in her final year of the NCC training examination, an opportunity came up and in 2014 she ended up being adjudged Miss Maxim runner up.

Modelling and acting, which she had liked from early childhood followed and today she is a well-recognized and highly rated star in Bollywood, boasting of almost 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Kangna Sharma started her television career with Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji before making her Bollywood debut in Great Grand Masti.

