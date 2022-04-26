THE HON ALEX HAWKE MP

MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS

STATEMENT REGARDING LABOR CAMPAIGN TARGETING GLADYS LIU MP

The Australian Labor Party is conducting a desperate, dishonest and racist campaign targeting the first Chinese Australian person to sit in the Australian House of Representatives, the Member for Chisholm, Gladys Liu MP.

The Labor Party is being dishonest and deceitful by engaging in a racist advertising campaign targeting Gladys Liu’s Chinese heritage.

Gladys Liu is a very effective local Member and a proud Australian citizen of Chinese descent. This attack continues a pattern of slurs by the Labor Party on Gladys Liu’s loyalty to Australia.

This racist campaign by the Labor Party has no place in our community and is an attack against all Australians of Chinese ancestry. Anthony Albanese must immediately stop this racist campaign and apologise on behalf of the Australian Labor Party to Gladys Liu and all Chinese Australians.

Alex Hawke

Canberra

