Shikhar Dhawan, an Indian cricketer who calls Melbourne (Australia) home and now plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian IPL, achieved a huge feat on April 25, when he padded up to bat in his 200th Indian Premier League appearance.

The match was in itself a milestone for the veteran batter but became even more memorable when he became only the 2nd player after the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to cross 6000-run mark in the IPL tournament.

No doubt Shikhar will this clash against Chennai Super Kings for a long time – till he breaks another record and goes past the former Indian skipper, that is.

Virat Kohli leads the chart with 6402 runs under his kitty.

Here are the batters with most runs in IPL:

V Kohli 6402 in 207 innings

S Dhawan 6086 in 199 innings

R Sharma 5764 in 216 innings

D Warner 5663 in 155 innings

S Raina 5528 in 200 innings

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter also completed 9000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He completed the feat with a maximum, smashing a tossed up delivery by Maheesh Theekshana over the mid-wicket fence.

Most runs by Indian batters in T20 cricket

V Kohli – 10392 in 317 Innings

R Sharma – 10048 in 365 innings

S Dhawan – 9004* in 307 innings

SK Raina – 8654 in 319 innings

Shikhar Dhawan finished the innings unbeaten on 88 off 59 balls, which included nine 4s and two maximums. Riding on his knock, PBKS piled a stiff 187/4 in 20 overs. Both the sides, languishing at the bottom half of the points table, were desperate for a positive result. CSK, who are the defending champions, are placed ninth with two wins from seven encounters.

Punjab, who have also endured consecutive defeats in their previous matches, find themselves at the eighth position with three wins from the same number of matches.

Although CSK’s Ambati Rayudu tried to hold the ground and scored 78 runs off 39 balls after a shaky start, but their innings ended at 176/6 after 20 overs giving the game to Punjab Kings by 11 runs.

