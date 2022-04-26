‘going through rough patch’ says RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar

The roaring sledging king of Indian cricket – the aggressor against the biggest aggressors – Virat Kohli seems to be running out steam.

Virat, who hasn’t scored a century in any format of the game for more than three years, did almost nothing to win India the World Cup in the important games of the tournament has recently scored TWO GOLDEN DUCKS – that is getting out to first ball ducks in successive games playing in the IPL.

To the disappointment of his fans, he not only got out first ball each time, he got out repeating his mistake – playing the ball in the same fashion and getting dismissed outside the off-stump.

Virat’s form is a cause for concern for the Indian Cricket team more than his fans. India has to play the T20 World Cup later this year.

It is high time Virat manages to turn his game around and get back his form and confidence well in time for the world event.

On 23 April, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB by nine wickets after dismantling the star-studded batting line-up for a mere 68 runs.

This was the 2nd game for Virat to get out first ball for a duck. Casting one’s mind on his form for the past three years – paints an ominous picture.

His head coach at RCB Bengaluru – Sanjay Bangar does not seem to be worried.

“He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kind of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in fielder’s hands,” Bangar, a long time India batting coach, said.

“We have all been through it, it is a tough phase for him but he will come back pretty strong.”

Former India head coach and Virat’s friend Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli is “over-cooked” and needs a long break.

But Sanjay Bangar disagrees.

“He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward.”

Virat made 80-odd runs in one of the Test matches against South Africa.

That to his head coach at the RCB is a sign of the potential which Virat will be able to tap into.

In 8 games that Virat has played for the RCB, he has scored 41 not out, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0.

Like many of Virat’s fans, Sanjay Bangar is praying for his fortunes to turn in his favour.

“He’s not letting the pressure get to him, he’s enjoying the skill sessions. He needs a bit of luck to get going, all the dismissals and first ball, second balls but I’m sure ones he gets going he’s due for a big one.”

If Ravi Shastri is to be believed and Virat Kohli is in fact “over-cooked”, what is stopping him for taking a break? As perhaps the most important player for India in 2022, Virat should be doing everything he can to maximize India’s chance to win the T20 World Cup and not some IPL games which only count to no more than Saas Bahu serials on Indian television which also have global markets and viewership.

