Rahul Gandhi comes of age daring Kejriwal to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’

Rahul Gandhi seeks unequivocal answer from Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas’ charges

Just before the polling day in Punjab, Kumar Vishwas, answering a question from a journalist spoke about Arvind Kejriwal and made serious allegations against him about his links with Khalistani terrorists and ambition to become the chief minister of the state or even the prime minister albeit of a divided country with Punjab separating away from India.

In the video, which was shared by the BJP, Kumar Vishwas says, “One day, he (Mr Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)… he wants power at any cost.”

Initially the Election Commission restrained the media from broadcasting the video but later removed the ban.

Announcing the ban, the Election Commission deemed the comments were “provocative, communally divisive and inflammatory… maliciously manufactured and circulating in collusion with disruptive elements with a view to defame Arvind Kejriwal”.

Later, the comments became benign and the media was allowed to broadcast the video giving an open playing field to all stakeholders in the current elections.

Removing the ban, the Election Commission said it had “inadvertently” issued the letter restricting the broadcast of the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the allegations in his rally in Punjab.

“These people are carrying the dream of dividing Punjab. They are ready to join hands with separatists to remain in power. Their agenda is no different than Pakistan’s agenda,” PM Modi said.

Although PM Narendra Modi in his style attacked Kejriwal without naming him while speaking at a rally in Punjab, the winner in all this who has come out on top is Rahul Gandhi.

Unlike PM Modi, he openly named Kejriwal as the person accused by Kumar Vishwas and dared him to give a simple, straight one word ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.

“Kejriwal ji. Give simple answer. Is Kumar Vishwas saying the truth? Yes or no?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“Waiting for the answer,” Priyanka Gandhi added retweeting Rahul Gandhi.

Kumar Vishwas doubled up the attack.

#WATCH Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas responds to Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/HLpXSD31ki — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Looking like a leader of the Opposition first time in years, Rahul again challenged Kejriwal to come out clean if he was speaking at a rally in Punjab.

Kejriwal supporters of course claimed malicious and nefarious design of all the political parties ganging up against him because they claimed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Kejriwal was going to have a strong showing in Punjab.

Raghav Chaddha of AAP said the comments were “malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory”.

The comments are “redolent of promoting hatred, ill will, feeling of hostility in society and in particular against the Aam Aadmi Party… as also intending to create a situation of unrest,” Mr Chadha tweeted.

Offering no short response to the allegations, Kejriwal used the standard political line.

“Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Channi, Sukhbir Badal, Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, all are now levelling allegations that for the last ten years, Kejriwal is hatching a plan to break the country into two parts and wants to become the prime minister of one part.

“One officer told me that over the next one or two days, an FIR will be registered against me by the NIA. All such FIRs are welcome, but if the Centre deals with national security in this manner, then it is a matter of concern.

“Perhaps I am the world’s sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals, builds roads, improves road and power infrastructure, and sends elderly on pilgrimages. Such a terrorist would never have been born”.

Kejriwal’s critics says the schools and hospitals Kejriwal claims to have built are nowhere to be seen.

“Kejriwal makes tall promises but hasn’t fulfilled even one his poll promises. Not one school made or hospital created. second wave of Covid, he kept blaming centre but his incompetence and inefficient actions led to thousands of avoidable deaths in Delhi. A 1700 bed hospital was lying empty in Sec 9 Dwarka for a year without commission and he goes to Court asking Army to help him in setting up hospitals. He is a deadly chameleon who wears a false मुखोटा but only hankers for power”, reads a comment on the story online.

