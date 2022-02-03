Modi has brought ‘China and Pakistan closer’ says Rahul Gandhi

Singing praises to China while replying the debate on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi has asserted the Modi government’s policies have brought China and Pakistan together.

“The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together,” he said.

BJP is fiddling with things they don’t understand. Their policies have united our enemies. The threat is imminent. India has become isolated & surrounded. The spirit with which I speak is one of discomfort over the state of our nation. We must act swiftly & decisively. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2022

Speaking in the same breath Rahul Gandhi also asserted the government policies had left India completely isolated internationally. He highlighted how China was wresting control of India’s neighbor nations citing Chinese stakes in those countries.

“Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Not surprisingly, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were slammed by ministers in the Modi government. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar tweeting Rahul Gandhi needed “some history lessons”.

“Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together. Perhaps, some history lessons are in order:

In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.

China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s,”, S. Jaishankar said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order: -In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. -China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

Rahul Gandhi’s comment about India being internationally isolated stemmed from the fact that there were no ‘international dignitaries’ on India’s Republic Day parade.

Everyone knew and Rahul Gandhi ought to have known – five heads of state from Central Asia were invited but could not attend due to COVID. Prime Minister Modi held an India-Central Asia virtual meet with them on January 27.

In the context, Rahul Gandhi’s attack – was quite futile and simply increased the workload of his party spokespersons to defend him.

In fact, he does is consistently –why? is beyond me.

Quite incomprehensible.

No wonder S. Jaishankar took a swipe, taunting him over his frequent foreign visits, saying “those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave”.

In less than 24 hours, the French government called upon India to join the European Union in a move to counter China’s expansionist intentions.

So much for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘brilliant and erudite’ analysis of international diplomacy.

Imbecilic is perhaps the right word.

Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson was to follow to officially undo Rahu Gandhi’s theory of Modi bringing Pakistan and China closer.

Ned Price said he “won’t endorse” those remarks.

“I’ll leave it to Pakistanis and PRC to speak to their relationship,” Price further said at a press briefing.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi labelled Rahul Gandhi a “confused and mindless” leader who is all “praise” for China.

It is also relevant to mention the MoU signed by the Congress Party with the Community Party of China in 2008 following which major donation was received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)chaired by Sonia Gandhi. The RGF is practically controlled and run by the Gandhi family where former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P. Chidambaran, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also board members.

The timing of signing the accord was peculiarly just before the Mumbai terror attacks took place in 2008 and the details of that agreement have not been made public to date.

