Omicron numbers on the fall in Victoria: latest COVID-19 data

This is the Victorian COVID-19 Data as released by the Chief Health Officer of Victoria:

There are 575 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria – with 45 active cases in ICU, including 30 on a ventilator, and an additional 27 cleared cases in ICU.

5,758,533 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria’s state-commissioned services, with 15,870 administered yesterday at state-run centres. 582 of the doses administered yesterday were for children aged 5 to 11.

45.9 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 93 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses. 49.9 per cent of Victorians between 5 and 11 have had one dose.

9,785 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. This includes:

7,216 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test

2,569 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.

Sadly, the Department was notified yesterday of 20 deaths of people aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s. Of those deaths, six occurred in the last two days.

This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 2,198.

There are 58,449 active cases in Victoria.

19,404 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 19,099,420.

Updates

Rapid Antigen Tests for early childhood families

More than 1.6 million rapid antigen tests will be delivered to early childhood settings in the coming weeks for families to conduct voluntary twice-weekly testing. For more information visit https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/rapid-antigen-tests-early-childhood-families

Links and contacts

To access the most up-to-date information or the live updates on the latest COVID-19 data in Victoria, visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website or call the 24-hour Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.

