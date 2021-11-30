Parag Agrawal is the New Twitter CEO

It has started to sound like routine when an Indian is appointed to head an American, global company. After decades of such accomplishments by Indians in the US, comes the latest feather in India’s cap – Parag Agrawal being appointed as the new CEO of Twitter. Parag was Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer.

Jack Dorsey, the social media giant’s co-founder and Twitter CEO stepped down on Monday, 29 November.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

The outgoing CEO posted on Twitter:

“After almost 16 years of having a role at our company… from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO… I decided it’s finally time for me to leave. Why?

“There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being “founder-led”.

“Ultimately, I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders,” he said. Agrawal, an IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, said in a note posted on Twitter that he is “honoured and humbled” on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and your friendship.”

Listing his reasons for the choice of Parag Agarwal as the CEO, Jack Dorsey wrote:

“The first is Parag becoming our CEO. The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.

“He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.”

Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay and Stanford alumnus, joined Twitter 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Parag said he was “humbled and honoured” on his appointment.

“While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I’ve walked in your shoes, I’ve seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes”, Parag Agrawal said.

“But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us”, he added.

