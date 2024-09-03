Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a junior doctor was found (gang-)raped and murdered on the morning of August 9, has been finally arrested by the CBI.

It took 16 days for the agencies to decide that his arrest was in order, despite the apex court of the state ordering the CBI to take over the investigation on August 14.

Sandip Ghosh is facing two investigations – one over the gang-rape and murder of the junior doctor and a separate one for financial irregularities in relation to allegations of medical bio-waste, selling of unclaimed dead bodies and organs from the hospital.

Given the time of the crime, the wee hours of the morning of 9 August, it will be difficult to find direct evidence to link Sandip Ghosh with the crime.

Although the forensic report has already ruled out gang-rape confirming the DNA on the body of ONLY the one civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the reported mutilation of the body of the junior doctor, the extent of injuries – experts say conclusively suggest multiple culprits would have been on the scene.

That makes it more likely that the former principal has been arrested on financial and other irregularities during his tenure as principal.

Some experts believe Sandip Ghosh has been ‘undone’ by his actions of ‘brazen’ loyalty to the Mamta government and the exhibition of his political muscle by taking up even a more senior position as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital (CNMCH), so soon after the crime and his departure from RG Kar. If he had remained off the radar by not seeking / accepting another senior position for some time, it would have been perhaps better for him.

It is the blatant attempts made by the West Bengal government to shield him after the rape and murder of the junior doctor surfaced, the he got media attention and the kind of 24/7 attention he now has.

And the Mamta government’s political histrionics – “O Modi Babu…”, did not help either. Her demonstrations against ‘herself’ and her won government caused an open rebellion in the state never seen before. It has flooded the streets with protests, both against Sandip Ghosh and the Mamta government and its efforts to shield him.

But for the intervention of the Calcutta High Court, Sandip Ghosh would have been working as the principal of CNMCH. Thanks to the Calcutta High Court, he cannot take up position at any medical college in the state till further orders.

Sandip Ghosh can thank his former deputy superintendent of RG Kar, Akhtar Ali, who, himself claims to be aggrieved employee and a father of two daughters, who pleaded in the Calcutta High Court seeking a central agency probe into the financial ‘irregularities’.

Akhtar Ali has claimed in the media that his earlier approaches (tip-offs) about financial irregularities to various departments of the Mamta government were continuously and systematically ignored by the state administration.

Similar Posts by The Author: