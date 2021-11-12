In 1947, it was “bheek”, India got independence in 2014 says vociferous Kangana

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is known for her gutsy outspoken utterances has kicked off another storm for declaring that India attained freedom in 2014, with Modi coming to power and describing India’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms from the British for begging by the Indian.

Kangana was appearing on Times Now channel when she spoke her provocative mind.

A certified devotee of Modi, she could not care less for those who gave their lives to unshackle India from the grips of the British.

Not surprisingly, all hell broke loose, perhaps led by the BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

Varun Gandhi shared a video of Ranaut’s remarks on his Twitter handle. In the 24-second clip distributed widely, Ranaut says India’s Independence in 1947 was not freedom but “bheek” (alms). “…Of course, azaadi nahi thi vo bheekh thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai vo 2014 me mili hai (Of course, what we got [in 1947] was not Independence but alms. Independence is what we got in 1947).”

Some people in the audience can be heard clapping.

For his response, Varun Gandhi said it was anti-national.

“It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation,” Varun said.

How can people ever forget the infinite sacrifices of our freedom movement and the millions of lives lost and families destroyed, he added.

“Should I call this kind of thinking madness or treason?” the Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit said.

The Aam Aadmi Party went a step further. Preeti Sharma Menon of the AAP submitted an application to the Mumbai Police demanding a case against her for “seditious and inflammatory” comments.

She requested action against Kangana be taken under Sections 504, 505 and 124A. “…Hope to see some action. @CPMumbai @DGPMaharashtra,” the party’s national executive member tweeted.

Section 504 of the IPC deals with “Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace”, 505 is related to statements to create “public mischief” and 124A deals with sedition.

The ever combative Kangana hit back on Instagram.

“Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed… which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi’s begging bowl… Ja aur roo ab,” she said in her Insta stories.

“If we get freedom as a ‘bheek’, is it even freedom? What the British left behind in the name of Congress… They were the extension of the British…,” she said.

