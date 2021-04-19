Dostana 2 “re-cast” : Kangana jumps to help Kartik Aaryan

Kangana Ranaut does not miss a beat. No matter how small or big the conspiracy is, she smells it first and makes it public. In the latest episode of Dostana 2, which she suggests has Karan Johar’s malafide intent, she has jumped right into it and is in the thick of things, even at the cost of few of her own fans.

In a recent development, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions made an announcement to recast” their latest production venture, Dostana 2. This announcement of recasting came within hours of rumours of a rift between Kartik Aaryan and the makers surfaced online. Kartik had already shot for a few portions of the film and was due to start shooting again later this month. aThe film also has Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya.

Karan Johar’s public announcement of “re-cast”, was designed to hurt Kartik, personally, socially and financially, believe Kartik fans and see the warrior in Kangana.

Kangana tweeted late Friday, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him… Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos…Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also.”

She further wrote, “Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love.”

Part of the tradition of dumping people in Bollywood, various reports surfaced blaming Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour which had upset the makers, resulting him being pushed out of Dostana 2. In no time, Twitter was flooded with messages supporting him, with many smelling the rat like Kangana did and vowed to stand by him.

A statement from Dharma Productions read:

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

This is Typically traditional in Bollywood. In the past, many times the “professional differences” excuse was used when heroines refused to accommodate the demands made on them.

Dostana 2 will be a sequel to Karan Johar’s 2008 production Dostana – remember the Desi Girl song? Dostana featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.