Aamir Qutub awarded Deakin Young Alumni of the Year

Indian Australian Aamir Qutub, creator of a community platform that helped provide vulnerable people with groceries and other essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic has been honoured with a Young Alumni of the Year Award at the 2021 Deakin University Alumni Awards.

Aamir, who graduated from Deakin’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2014, is the creator and co-founder of Angel Next door – an online platform that empowers people to assist others in their local community, providing groceries, medicine or emotional support during times of crisis.

He is also the CEO and founder of Geelong-based software development company Enterprise Monkey, which helps startups optimize their business processes. An avid promoter of entrepreneurship in the Geelong region, Aamir also helped bring together 200 entrepreneurs into the Entrepreneurs Geelong Network and was appointed as a member of the Geelong Authority in 2017.

“Born in a regional city of India, I came to Australia to do my MBA as an international student. It’s an absolute pleasure to receive this award from Deakin University because joining Deakin was a turning point in my life,” Aamir Qutub said.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all of the Deakin staff and my classmates who have been so supportive throughout my journey.”

Deakin Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said the Deakin University Alumni Awards were an opportunity to acknowledge Deakin alumni who have achieved success in their communities and professions.

“Now in its tenth year, the Deakin Alumni Awards offers a fantastic opportunity to celebrate not only the significant achievements of individual graduates but also the positive impact the University is having on Australian society and the world,” Professor Martin said.

“Our alumni community now totals more than 300,000 people and are by far our greatest ambassadors. It’s fantastic to see so many inspirational leaders making such a profound difference to their communities and still living the Deakin values following their studies.”

2021 Deakin Alumni Awards winners

• Young Alumni of the Year

o Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Vollie, Tanya Dontas.

o CEO and founder of Enterprise Monkey and creator and co-founder of Angel Next Door, Aamir Qutub.

• Alumni of the Year

o Founder of Carbon Revolution and Form Flow, Dr Matthew Dingle.

o Founder of the Miriam–Rose Foundation and 2021 Senior Australian of the Year, Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM.

o CEO of OneAthletics and former CEO of Netball Australia, Kate Palmer AM.

o Aurecon’s Chief Executive for Australia and New Zealand, Louise Adams.

o Member of the World Health Organization’s Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health, Dr Glenn Laverack.

Find out more about Alumni Award winners and be inspired by their stories at Alumni awards | Deakin.

