Harmanpreet, Jemimah to play for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 2021

If you are a fan of Indian women’s cricket and love to watch Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues firing away in the middle, you are in for a treat this summer. Both Indian girls have been signed up by Melbourne Renegades to play in WBBL 2021.

Indian allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur brings abundant experience in to the Melbourne Renegades side. Harmanpreet has well over 100 T20I caps to her name and has plied her trade around the globe, featuring in the WBBL, Kia Super League and The Hundred. Kaur made 35 appearances for Sydney Thunder in her previous WBBL stint, scoring 713 runs at an average of 35.65 and taking 12 wickets.

In January 2016, in her brilliant best form Harmanpreet helped India to win series in Australia and made a 31-ball 46 runs contribution in India’s highest ever chase in T20 internationals.

Her brilliance continued in the 2016 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 where she scored 89 runs and took seven wickets in four matches.

In June 2016, Harmanpreet was signed up by Sydney Thunder for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) championship.

2nd Highest Score in the World

On 20 July 2017 Harmanpreet scored 171*(115) against Australia in the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Derby and became the record holder for the second-highest score by an Indian batter in women’s one-day internationals, behind India’s Deepti Sharma’s 188 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues, one of the most exciting batters on the white-ball circuit – men’s and women’s – earned widespread recognition during The Hundred, scoring 249 runs at a strike rate of 150.90 for Northern Superchargers.

Also read: Thanks to Darcie Brown, Indian Women’s Cricket lose 1st ODI

A talented top-order batter, Jemimah is arguably the most exciting player in this year’s WBBL and has the potential to be a season-defining signing for the Melbourne Renegades.

The 21-year-old, ranked 25th on the T20 Player Index, did score a competition-leading 41 fours, was the only player to pass 50 on three occasions and scored her 249 runs at a strike rate of 150.90. She might take a couple of overs to settle but the Indian can explode into life in an instant.

In the ongoing series against Australia in the 1st T20 rain affected and abandoned game, Jemimah scored 49 not out when India were going great.

While fans of Indian Women’s cricket have been disappointed with the 1st T20 being abandoned, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to enjoy the Indian Cricket’s women stars this summer. In addition to Harmanpreet and Jemimah, there are six other Indian women cricket stars signed up to play for the WBBL 2021.

Stay tuned.

Similar Posts by The Author: