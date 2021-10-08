Add your business passenger vehicle to VicGov QR Code service

While the state government is working hard to make Victoria a safe place to open as soon as possible, there are many things you can do to achieve that freedom quicker. That is to get vaccinated, adopt CovidSafe behavior and help the government agencies in contact tracing.

All Victorian businesses have been assisting in that regard partnering with the government in registering their businesses with QR code Services which has been helping the government in contact tracing while new infections are recorded.

The government has now added to their QR Code service by making it possible (where relevant) to add your business passenger vehicle to your QR Code account.

You can now add business passenger vehicles to your Victorian Government QR Code Service account.

Whether you’ve got a charter or tour bus, delivery vehicles or shared pool cars, adding a vehicle to your account generates a QR code that people can use to check in with the Service Victoria app.

Checking in everywhere, every time supports Department of Health contact tracers to contact people quickly and slow the spread of COVID-19.

There are five simple steps to add a vehicle to your account.

You can add as many vehicles as you need.

Log into your Victorian Government QR Code Service account . Select Register My Vehicle from the menu options. Enter the location where the vehicle is stored when not in use. Enter the vehicle registration, identification, and type. Enter contact details for the vehicle if they are different to the business contact.

QR code posters will then be emailed to the nominated contact person, ready for printing and use.

Also read: VMC urges all to use QR codes at functions and events

When displaying a QR code poster in a vehicle, ensure the poster is visible and easily accessible for users to check-in, such as placing on the center of the dashboard.

Did you know that businesses must review their COVIDSafe Plan when restrictions or public health advice changes?

Be sure to update your COVIDSafe Plan if you’re adding a vehicle to your Victorian Government QR Code Service.

For more information about vehicle QR code posters or support to set up your posters, visit: Register to use the Victorian Government QR Code Service or call Business Victoria on 13 22 15.

