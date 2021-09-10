Weber Barbecues joins WBBL in new naming rights partnership, Finals series revamped

The Women’s Big Bash League is delighted to announce Weber Barbecues, a brand synonymous with summer, family, food and fun, as the League’s new naming rights partner.

From this season, the League will be known as the Weber WBBL, signaling the start of a new era of innovation for the world’s leading cricket competition for women. Weber will also become a supplier of the KFC Big Bash League.

“We are delighted to be signing on as a key partner with the WBBL. Barbecuing and cricket have long been a part of the fabric of the Australian summer, and so this partnership is a great, natural fit”, Michael McDonald, Weber Barbecues Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, said.

“We believe that getting involved in barbecuing, like playing cricket, should be inclusive of everyone and we are very proud to be able to support the growth of women’s cricket in Australia” he added.

The Weber WBBL partnership is also an extension of the McDonald family’s longstanding links with cricket, with Ross’ daughter Fiona making 35 WNCL appearances for South Australia. Together, Weber, the League and our clubs will work together to continue challenging the perceptions of the role of women and men, both in sport and at home.

In addition, the Weber WBBL|07 season will feature a new Finals series format that provides greater reward for the side that finishes atop the regular season table.

Weber Barbecues

Weber is the world’s leading barbecue brand, renowned internationally for its innovation, products and creating the ultimate backyard experience.

Established in Chicago, USA in 1952, Weber was first introduced to Australia in 1978 by Adelaide-based Ross McDonald. In the decades since, Ross and his son Michael, now the company’s current Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, have harnessed their passion for barbecuing to make the Weber name synonymous with Australian backyards.

“We’re delighted to welcome Weber as naming rights partner of the Women’s Big Bash League and the latest addition to our family of valued partners across Australian Cricket”, Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“As the League enters its seventh season, we’re thrilled to be working with Weber as we continue advancing cricket as a leading sport for women and girls.

“Weber has a proud history in Australia and we look forward to combining our shared visions for Weber WBBL|07 and beyond.”

“Since the 1950s, Weber has been changing the culture of barbecuing through its innovative, aspirational approach to family entertainment… Much like the League, Weber has harnessed an iconic element of Australian culture and applied its own touch. Now both occupy their own place in an Australian summer – the WBBL in its standalone October-November window, and a Weber in every backyard”, Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said.

“We thank Weber for their support of the League and look forward to seeing their brand adorn the broadcast, venues and club playing uniforms throughout Weber WBBL|07.”

Finals format

A new Finals format has been introduced for Weber WBBL|07, providing greater reward for the top-placed team after the 56-game regular season and increased alignment to the KFC BBL Finals system.

The first-placed side will now progress to, and host, The Final on Saturday, November 27, giving their fans the best chance to see their side live in a home decider.

Teams placed second to fourth will play off for the right to contest The Final, via:

The Eliminator (third vs fourth) on Wednesday, November 24, and

The Challenger (second vs winner of The Eliminator) on Thursday, November 25.

Both matches will be played at the home venue of the second placed team.

Confirmation of host venues for all Weber WBBL|07 Finals series matches will be subject to state border restrictions, public health conditions and their related impacts.