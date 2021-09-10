Helping Multicultural Communities Vaccinate And Stay Safe

The Victorian Government is supporting multicultural Victorians from diverse communities to stay safe and healthy, and promote the importance of vaccination in their communities.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced $2 million to increase health messaging promoting vaccination and COVIDSafe behaviour designed by multicultural communities.

“It’s vital multicultural Victorians can access health advice in their own language – these messages will be written by Victorians from all backgrounds and delivered directly to their multicultural communities” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“Local organisations have the trust and understanding of their communities – which is why we are supporting them to deliver vital health messages” Ms Spence added.

The grants will support the creation and distribution of public health information in language that responds directly to misinformation, and encourages vaccination and COVIDSafe behaviours.

“All multicultural Victorians should have the information and support they need to feel confident in the coronavirus vaccination program”, Minister for Health Martin Foley said.

“Our partnerships with culturally and linguistically diverse community leaders across the state have been central to combatting misinformation and driving vaccinations among their respective communities”, Minister Foley added.

Multicultural media, community organisations and individuals are invited to apply for grants of up to $100,000 from funding of $1 million to deliver informative and accessible coronavirus-related content.

In addition, $1 million is being provided directly to 21 organisations to communicate health messages to communities, including the Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health, Youth Activating Youth, Western Bulldogs Community Foundation, radio station 3ZZZ and the Islamic Council of Victoria.

Since March 2020, the Government has invested more than $8.5 million in targeted engagement for multicultural Victorians and rolled out $3 million in grants to support multicultural media outlets to keep communities informed and up-to-date with crucial health information.

The new support for multicultural communities will complement the vital public health information already provided by the Government, which is available in more than 50 languages.

The Government has previously provided more than 190 community engagement grants to local councils, and engaged community leaders as vaccination champions, to further promote vaccination awareness.

Support is also being delivered for new migrants, refugees and asylum seekers to access to vaccinations through Foundation House, Red Cross, Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and Cabrini Outreach and other providers.

Applications are open until 7 October at vic.gov.au/multicultural-communications-outreach-program.