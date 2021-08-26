India implodes to 78 all out day 1 Test 3 at Headingley

In the ongoing Test Series between England and the visiting Indian team, India has suffered a humiliating collapse after Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. England ripped through India for 78 — its ninth-lowest total in test cricket and later putt on its highest opening stand of the summer on the first day of 3rd Test at Headingley.

After the Indian skipper Kohli asked England to bowl, his boys crumbled like a pack of cards and folded in 40.4 scoring only 78. The two batsmen who reached double figures were Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18).

Yes India faced a world class spell of England bowling of high-class seam and swing bowling — led James Anderson.

Now the most successful fast bowler in test history with 629 Test wickets to his credit, James Anderson got three nicks behind, including from Kohli, to reduce the Indians to 21-3 inside 11 overs.

With the score of 56-4, India looked in a position to be able to rebuild somewhat but then the collapse of all times – 6 wickets for just 22 runs in Test cricket.

Other than Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, the contribution of the rest of the team was as follows:

Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 7, KL Rahul, Muhammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah all making ducks (0), , Rishab Pant 2, Ravindra Jadeja 4, M Siraj 3 and Ishaant Sharma not out 8.

Kohli should thank England team for giving away 16 extras as 5 No Balls and 11 Leg Byes.

After India’s mighty score of 36 against Australia in Adelaide in December 2020, it was India’s third-lowest test score against England. India has scored 42 (1978) and 58 (1952) making the new score of 78 much more respectable.

On the other hand England went on to score 120 for no wicket at the end of Day 1. The opening partnership of Rory Burns (52) and Haseeb Hameed (60) delivered a party atmosphere in Leeds the English fans while Indian fans were left to lick their wounds and caress hurt egos.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” James Anderson said.

“When you bowl someone out for less than 100, you’re never quite sure whether you have bowled well or the wicket isn’t quite as good as you think it might be,” Anderson added.

“To see both sides bat on it and the way they (England’s openers) went about their business today, we just feel so calm.”

This last part of the statement of James Anderson really rubs it in to the Indians who have the habit of crumbling once the top order fails to hold ground. If only their fat sponsorships and godly worshipping celebrations were all tied to their performance on ground.