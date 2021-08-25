McDonald’s milk dries up in Britain

Who would have thought McDonald’s Restaurants would run out milk, and thus shakes? If this COVID pandemic and its new normal was not hitting home hard enough, the post-Brexit EU realities have hit Britain even harder.

Under the new arrangement, the government implemented changes to the immigration rules and stopped granting temporary work visas to people from the European Union (EU). With its flow on effecting now showing, sever supply chain issues have started to emerge.

In most of its British restaurants, fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes due to supply chain problems which in turn is because of driver shortages in Britain.

The chain was also been left without bottled drinks across its 1250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales, such is the toll of the truck driver shortage in the country.

The company says the group was “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience.”

Last week Nando’s restaurants chain was forced to shut about 50 British restaurants because of a chicken shortage, making McDonald’s not the only fast-food chain to face supply woes. Nando’s also blamed labour shortages at suppliers and shortage of drivers.

KFC has also faced issues and it was unable to stock some menu items.

Many businesses in Britain have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of truck drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, COVID-19 restrictions rules making self-isolation compulsory when infected of came in contact with an infected person.

Supermarkets in Britain have also faced issues and flagged their concerns for all stakeholders.

Business lobbyists who represent interests of the retail and transport sectors, are calling on the government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.