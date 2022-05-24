A Bendigo shiraz lauded as an unmistakable taste of Australia has taken home the nation’s top wine award at the National Wine Show of Australia.

Sutton Grange Winery’s 2019 Fairbank Syrah scooped the Prime Minister’s Trophy for Champion Wine of Show at the awards presentation dinner in Canberra on Friday May 20, having also picked up the trophies for Best Shiraz and the James Halliday Red Wine of Show at the nation’s pinnacle awards event.

National Wine Show Chair of Judges David Bicknell described Sutton Grange’s trifecta-winning entry as a wine that couldn’t be mistaken as coming from anywhere else but Australia.

“It tastes like the country – like it’s grown and made in Australia,” Mr Bicknell said. “It has depth of flavour, real aromatic qualities, complexity, length and it’s beautifully balanced as well – all the attributes we look for in fine wine. It takes a skilful hand to do that, and also a good vineyard.”

The Len Evans Memorial White Wine of Show was awarded to Cherubino’s 2020 Margaret River Chardonnay, described by Mr Bicknell as “the zeitgeist of modern Australian chardonnay”.

“The chardonnay and Riesling classes were fiercely competitive, and there was palpable excitement among the judges about the quality of the wines being assessed,” Mr Bicknell said.

Among the surprises in this year’s awards was Mudgee’s Robert Stein Winery 2021 Reserve Riesling winning the Best Riesling trophy.

“The Riesling category has traditionally been dominated by the Clare and Eden Valleys,” he said. “When we got to the top half-dozen Rieslings there were six different regions at the table – some really beautiful wines – but the Robert Stein won the trophy. Most people don’t see Mudgee as an area that’s great at Riesling, so I think this win is awesome.”

The Red Varietal Trophy was won by South Australia’s The Lane Vineyard’s 2021 Provenance Cabernet Franc. Mr Bicknell said Australian winemakers are becoming increasingly sophisticated at producing wines from hardier, European-style varieties, suited to the changing Australian climate.

“In the past, there haven’t been enough varietals to have their own class, but we’ve seen some really good wines this year – a whole raft of different varieties. There was The Lane’s beautiful Cabernet Franc, Sangiovese, Tempranillo, and a very good Nebbiolo among them. Five golds ended up coming out of the red varietals class.”

Despite the significant challenges facing Australian winemakers in the past few years, Mr Bicknell said the National Wine Show results were proof of the industry’s resilience.

“The list of winners includes winemakers from all corners of the country, who have done well with all sorts of varieties,” he said.

“Australian wine is in a good place and, despite what the industry has faced, you could argue it’s getting better. We’re adapting, and we’re doing it in clever ways.”

Full list of National Wine Show winners:

Wine of Show: Prime Minister’s Trophy for Champion Wine of Show Sutton Grange Winery 2019 Fairbank Syrah

James Halliday Red Wine of Show

Sutton Grange Winery 2019 Fairbank Syrah

White Wine Trophies:

Len Evans Memorial White Wine of Show

Cherubino 2020 Margaret River Chardonnay

Pinot Gris/Grigio Trophy

Longview

2021 Queenie Pinot Grigio

Riesling Trophy

Robert Stein Winery

2021 Reserve Riesling

Semillon Trophy

Briar Ridge

2013 Stockhausen Signature Semillon

Sauvignon Blanc Trophy

Sidewood

2020 Mappinga Fume Blanc

Chardonnay Trophy

Cherubino 2020 Margaret River Chardonnay

White Varietal Trophy

Hahndorf Hill

2021 White Mischief Gruner Veltliner

Blended White Trophy

Hanging Rock

2021 The Jim Jim Three Pinot Gris Gewurztraminer Riesling

Red Wine Trophies

Pinot Noir Trophy

Lowestoft Estate Tasmania

2020 La Maison Pinot Noir

Grenache Trophy

Krondorf

2020 Founder’s View Barossa Grenache

Shiraz Trophy

Sutton Grange Winery

2019 Fairbank Syrah

Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy

Xanadu

2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Red Varietal Trophy

The Lane Vineyard

2021 Provenance Cabernet Franc

Grenache Blends Trophy

St Hugo

2020 Barossa Grenache Shiraz Mataro

Shiraz Blends Trophy

Deep Woods Estate

2020 Shiraz et al

Cabernet Blends Trophy

Bleasdale Vineyards

2019 Frank Potts Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec Merlot Petit Verdot

Alternate Red Blends Trophy

De Bortoli Wines

2020 Villages Tempranillo Touriga

Other Trophies:

Sparkling Wine Trophy

B Seppelt & Sons Limited

2015 Seppelt Salinger Vintage Cuvee

Sweet White Trophy

De Bortoli Wines

2018 Deen Vat 5 Botrytis Semillon

Rose Trophy

Xanadu

2021 DJL Shiraz Graciano Rose

Fortified Trophy

Morris Wines

NV Old Premium Topaque

