Indulge in temptation this 7th of July and celebrate World Chocolate Day with California Walnuts. Add these crunchy and nutrition powerhouses to your desserts, and immerse yourself in sweet nutty delights like never before! Here are some delectable chocolate desserts that will win your hearts straightaway!

BBQ Chocolate & California Walnut Bananas

Ingredients

4 large ripe bananas, peeled

25g milk chocolate chips

25g mini marshmallows

75g California walnuts, roughly chopped

75g salted caramel sauce

Vanilla ice cream to serve

Also read: Wraps ‘N Rolls and effortless cooking for a healthy meal

Preparations

1. Make long slits along the length of the bananas and place each on a large square of foil, open up the slits and press in the chocolate chips and marshmallows.

2. Wrap up the foil loosely to seal. Place on a BBQ or griddle pan and cook for 15 minutes until the bananas are soft and the chocolate has melted.

3. Meanwhile, mix together the walnuts and caramel sauce. Open up the foil parcels and top the bananas with the Walnut mixture.

4. Serve with a small scoop of ice cream to serve.



Cook’s tip:

These can be cooked in the oven at 200°C, for the same time. Prepare just before guests arrive and chill until needed.

California Walnut and Chocolate Berry Cups

Ingredients

For the base and filling:

40g California walnuts

10g extra virgin olive oil

120ml walnut milk

60g dark chocolate-85%

3g agar-agar

100g raspberries

For the topping:

California walnuts

Agave syrup

Mint leaves

Red fruits

Preparations

1. For the base, crush the walnuts with the oil. Pour over the base of the glass, squeeze and set aside in the refrigerator.

2. For the chocolate layer, heat the walnut milk over medium heat without boiling. Once hot, add the chopped chocolate and stir until it melts. Add 2g of agar-agar, boil, and wait for it to melt.

3. Remove from the heat, strain if necessary, and pour half of the mixture into the glass. Refrigerate until it sets. The other half will be saved for the top layer.

4. For the berries layer, boil the berries and strain. Discard the pulp and boil the remaining liquid with a gram of agar-agar. Stir and pour over the first layer of dark chocolate. Wait for it to gel.

5. When it has been set, add the remaining cocoa mixture on top of the red fruit mixture and leave it in the refrigerator.

6. Caramelize walnuts with a dash of agave syrup. Add the caramelized walnuts, fresh berries, and some mint leaves.

Sweet and Salty Chocolate Walnut Bar

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups California walnuts

1/2 cup pomegranate arils, fresh

340g dark or milk chocolate chips, divided

340g white chocolate chips, divided

2 tablespoons shortening, divided

Preparations

1. Coarsely break walnuts into a bowl. Carefully lift out the nuts leaving behind any skins that have broken off.

2. Place 2/3 of the dark or milk chocolate chips in a medium glass bowl with 1 tablespoon shortening. Microwave on 50% power stirring every 30 seconds. When the chips are mostly melted, slowly add the remaining dark chocolate chips, stirring vigorously. If chips aren’t fully melting, place back in the microwave for 5 seconds intervals. Stir again to help cool chocolate quickly.

3. Repeat melting steps with white chocolate chips and remaining shortening.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a spatula to make 1/4-inch thick layer. Option to make marbled bark by dropping spoonfuls of dark and white chocolate alternately onto baking sheet.

5. Sprinkle with walnuts, pomegranate arils and sea salt and lightly press into the surface. Refrigerate until firm.

6. Carefully break into pieces and store between pieces of waxed paper in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Store in the refrigerator.

Tips

1. Make sure to melt chocolate slowly at a lower power, stirring frequently. Melting too fast may cause the chocolate to discolour.

2. Melting 2/3 of the chocolate, then add the remaining chips will give you the best bark texture.

3. Stirring well to cool the melted chocolate will also help give the bark the best texture.

4. Don’t overmix when swirling or you’ll lose the pretty marbled look. Swirl back and forth, or swirl in circles to get the look you prefer.

5. Don’t spread too thin or the toppings may fall off.

6. Store and serve from the refrigerator or the bark may become soft.



California walnut and Chocolate S’mores

Ingredients

California Walnut Butter

4 1/2 tablespoons coconut oil

85g dark chocolate

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

1 cup California walnuts

Graham Cracker Walnut Crumb

1/4 cup finely chopped California walnuts

3 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs

Topping

72 mini marshmallows or 9 tablespoons marshmallow creme

2 tablespoons glazed walnuts

Preparations

1. To prepare walnut butter, melt chocolate and coconut oil in a small saucepan. Stir in vanilla and salt. Place walnuts in a food processor and process for 2 to 3 minutes or until walnuts start to become a paste. Add melted chocolate mixture to walnuts and process until well mixed.

2. Pulse together walnuts and graham cracker crumbs in a small food processor to create a fine crumb.

3. To assemble, place 1 tablespoon of walnut graham mixture into 6 very small oven-safe ramekins. Top with equal amounts of walnut butter and place 12 mini marshmallows or 1 1/2 tablespoons marshmallow crème on top of each. Place under the broiler about 8-inches from heat and cook until tops are golden brown. Garnish with glazed walnuts.

-from the collection of recipes by Sabyasachi Gorai

Similar Posts by The Author: