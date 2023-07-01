Easy to make and so versatile, these recipes deserve a spot on your meal repertoire

With life being overly busy, no one likes to stand in front of the gas stove and cook an elaborate lunch/dinner starts to decrease. If you’re sailing in the same boat and short of time, take a look at our compilation of roll and wrap recipes that are not only delicious but also nutritious – thanks to all the fresh, healthy ingredients that go into them including our favourite California walnuts.

And why California walnuts, you ask? To begin with, walnuts are the only tree nut that is a significant source of plant-based omega-3 ALA, an essential nutrient for overall wellbeing. And because we believe that our family, loved ones, and we deserve only the best of quality foods. California walnuts, are produced with great care by the multi-generational farmers and they meet (sometimes, even exceed) the quality controls put down by both Federal and State of California standards.

Without further ado, here are versatile and easy-to-make wraps and rolls recipes laced with the goodness of California walnuts. You can adjust them to your liking and have them ready on the table in no time. Prepping and putting them together can make for a fun bonding activity too!

Thai Salad Rolls

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

1/4 cup mango chutney

4 tablespoon sweet chilli sauce, divided

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 cup toasted and finely chopped California walnuts

1 cup rice noodles

8 rice paper wraps

1 cup bean sprouts, divided

1 cup shredded carrot, divided

1 cup sugar snap peas, sliced lengthwise, divided

8 cilantro sprigs

16 mint leaves

Tip: For a heartier roll, add cooked shrimp, shredded chicken or pork.

Preparations

Toasting walnuts:

In large, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast walnuts, stirring occasionally, until lightly brown for about 1 to 2 minutes and set aside.

Walnut/onion paste:

1. In a large heavy-bottomed pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until caramelized for about 10 minutes.

2. Add mango chutney, 1 tablespoon chilli sauce, fish sauce and cook for another 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and add walnuts; set aside.

3. In a small sauce pan, bring 3 cups water to a boil and cook rice noodles for 5 to 7 minutes or until al dente.

4. Rinse noodles with cold water and drain. Transfer to a bowl and add remaining chili sauce, stirring to coat noodles.

To assemble the rolls:

1. Fill a medium mixing bowl with 3 to 4 cups hot water. Submerge one sheet of rice paper in hot water until it has softened for about 15 to 30 seconds.

2. Remove and place on a cutting board lined with kitchen towel or damp paper towel. Stretch out rice paper so that there are no folds.

3. Place 1 tablespoon of the noodles in the centre of rice paper and stretch out to form a small rectangle.

4. Top with 2 tablespoon of walnut/onion paste and 1 tablespoon each of bean sprouts, carrots, snap peas, 1 cilantro sprig and 2 mint leaves.

5. Fold bottom end of wrap over the filling and tuck to form a compact log.

6. Fold the ends in and continue to roll into a tight cylinder.

7. Arrange seam side down on platter. Repeat steps to make 8 rolls.

8. Serve immediately.

Walnut & Prosciutto Sushi Rolls

Ingredients

½ cup California walnut pieces, coarsely chopped

140g goat cheese

1 tablespoon parsley, minced

8 sliced prosciutto

10 to 16 spears of asparagus, blanched and cooled

18 roasted red pepper strips

Preparations

1. In a medium bowl, combine walnuts, goat cheese and parsley.

2. Lay 4 slices of prosciutto on a cutting board, slightly overlapping each slice, to form a square shaped layer.

3. Spread half of the walnut mixture evenly across the centre of prosciutto square. Lay 5 to 8 asparagus spears (horizontally) over the mixture and top with 9 strips of red pepper. Carefully pick up the prosciutto ends closest to you and roll firmly into a sushi shaped roll. Repeat these steps with the remaining ingredients.

4. To serve, slice each roll evenly into 8 pieces.

Tip: Goat cheese can be substituted with cream cheese.

Vegetarian Hummus Wraps

Ingredients

For the hummus:

80g California walnuts

1 clove of garlic

240g boiled chickpeas

1 lemon

1/2 orange juice

2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt pepper

For the wrap:

1 handful of fine lettuce leaves or young spinach leaves

1 small pepper

1 small carrot

1/2 cucumber

4 wheat tortillas (25 cm diameter)

20g chopped California walnuts

Preparations

1. For the hummus, briefly roast the walnuts in a pan, allow to cool and roughly chop. Peel and chop the garlic.

2. Rinse the lemon, grate half the zest and squeeze out the juice.

3. Finely puree the prepared ingredients with boiled chickpeas and the olive oil in the food processor. Season with salt and pepper.

4. For the wraps, rinse and spin the dry lettuce or spinach leaves. Clean, rinse and finely dice the peppers.

5. Peel and coarsely grate the carrot, peel the cucumber and cut into thin slices.

6. Spread out the wraps and spread hummus on two thirds of each wrap, avoiding the top part of the wrap.

7. Top the wraps evenly with lettuce leaves, vegetables and walnuts.

8. Carefully roll up the wraps tightly from the bottom and wrap in some butter paper or aluminium foil.

9. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

Tip: If you like, you can put a few strips of cooked chicken on the wraps.

