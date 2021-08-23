IFFM 2021 & the Award Winners

Covid pandemic has affected the lives of everyone on this planet. With lockdowns on and off, restrictions on leaving the house and so on, there is hardly any drive left in one to get up and do something. Without exception everyone feels totally enervated. Everyone hopes for some pathfinding, torch-bearing event to lift us all out of the indolent, depressing and mundane life of pandemic. Just at the right time comes the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021. When lockdown 6.0 hit Melbournians like a ton of bricks, those in love with Indian cinema and Bollywood movies were in for a real treat with over 120 unique works of art on offer, for FREE, online in the pure comfort of one’s home.

And the attendance, say the IFFM organizers, was in droves up by huge numbers over the previous years.

And the virtual event – IFFM 2021 delivered some of the best talent in India onto peoples’ screens, be it smartphone, laptop, PC, Mac or even SmartTV.

Among those who attend the IFFM 2021, were the Her Excellence the Honorable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria, the Hon. Jason Wood Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs Australia, the Hon. Luke Donellan, Minister for Child Protection, Disability, Ageing and Carers Victoria, Ms. Caroline Pitcher, CEO Film Victoria.

From India directors Onir, Anurag Kashyap, Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan along with, actress Richa Chadha took part in the 2021 Indian film festival of Melbourne. Presenting a grand cocktail of feature and short films representing the theme of Diversity through Cinema, IFFM offered a real treat to viewers and participants across the globe.

On August 20 the Award ceremony was held online announcing the winners for its 12thedition. Two of the best known names in the business – Anurag Basu and Vidya Balan, both in some ways favorites of the IFFM and IFFM being their favorite walked away with top honors – Best Director (Ludo) and Best Actress (Sherni).

Pankaj Tripathi, an actor known for his show of histrionics in varied styles was honored with the most coveted Diversity in Cinema Award at the IFFM 2021. Anurag Basu picks up the Best Director trophy for the feature film Ludo.

IFFM 2021 Award Winners:

Best Director – Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Best actress (Feature film) – Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Best actor (Feature film) – Suriya Sivakumar (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Feature Film – Soorarai Pottru

Best actress (Series) – Samantha Akkineni (The Family Man 2)

Best actor (series) – Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man 2)

Best Series – Mirzapur Season 2

Short Films Competition – Australia

Winner: The New Sun (Notun Surjo)

Short Film Competition – India

Winner: MIXI (CHAKKI)

Best Documentary – Shut Up Sona

Diversity in Cinema Award – Pankaj Tripathi

