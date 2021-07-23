SSR fans happy, FIR against Param Bir Singh

Life seems to have come full circle for Param Bir Singh, the ill-fated former Mumbai Police commissioner. Last year this time, he was the talk of national and international media with his coffee sipping press conferences attempted to muzzle any voice that raised questions on the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Param Bir Singh showed no mercy or sympathy for anyone and at times he came across as a person made of steel completely sans any human emotions.

And remember the “Uhkad Diya” moment where a part of the house of Kangana Ranaut was taken down and Param Bir Singh and his force provided appropriate cushioning to the power hierarchy in the state.

Then came the infamous arrest and maltreatment of journalist Arnab Goswami.

Nothing seemed beyond the realm of his power and perhaps every rule book in Maharashtra was thrown out of the window to please the master.

Also read: Param Bir Singh falls on his own sword

Little did he know, the wheels of justice do never stop. And the wheels were turning.

And now, the former top cop, having been hugely demoted and posted as DG Home-Guard in March, is facing charges of “extortion”.

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him, an official said on Thursday.

SWEET JUSTICE : The Man who went after Arnab Goswami Now in Soup himself. FIR lodged against Ex Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for extortion after a complaint from a builder who claimed that Singh demanded ₹15 crore from him #parambirsingh #arnabgoswmi pic.twitter.com/aJcCm0wM2i — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 22, 2021

Based on the builder’s complaint, the case has been registered at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai.

It is alleged the police officials (including the top hierarchy) conspirewd with two of the builder’s partners, Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamia and demanded Rs 15 crore from the builder to be free of the cases against him.

According to reports, the builder had named former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh along with others in his complaint.

With the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, who operated the whole last years as the main sleuth terrorising many in Mumbai, the conspiracy of the explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani came to light exposing the nexus between corrupt officials and politicians – allegedly extorting Rs 100 crore per month.

Where Param Bir Singh will ultimately end up, is anyone’s guess. But Sushant Singh Rajput and his family must be thanking the Almighty for delivering justice so fast.

With FIR against Param Bir, SSR fans are ecstatic!