Death of SSR: Param Bir Singh falls on his own sword

Param Bir Singh, the iron fist wielding police commissioner of Mumbai – under whose watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was mishandled to the complete disregard of not only Sushant’s family but those of millions of SSR fans, has been reduced to “nothing” compared to the limelight, headline grabbing role he held, that of Mumbia Police Commissioner.

Param Bir Singh is now DG of Homeguards in Maharashtra. He has been replaced by a senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale.

This is the result of a huge fallout of the mystery SUV found with gelatine sticks near the house of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai only days back. After investigations, the NIA sleuths arrested Sachin Vaze, a Mumbai police officer in relation to the recovery of that explosives-laden car which according to Capital TV reports was being handled by Sachin Vaze for quite some time prior to being found near the Ambani house.

Soon as Vaze was arrested, experts predicted Param Bir’s fall in a matter of days. It took three days of those in power to work out the ‘deal’ on how to deal with the emerging situation after the alleged recovery of another suspect vehicle – a white Toyota Innova – from none other than the police commissioner Param Bir’s office complex.

Param Bir is reported to be very close to the Maharashtra government of Uddhav Thackeray and is reported to have met the CM at his official residence on Tuesday night.

A report on Capital TV said that majority of gopod Mumbai police officers believe Param Bir’s stint has caused a lot of damage to the force’s image.

Param Bir’s political masters, under fire over handling of bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met and held talks multiple times as the reports that arrested cop Sachin Waze stage-managed it (the bomb scare) on instructions from Param Bir Singh.

Soon as the deal was worked out, the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh made the announcement.

It is reported the announcement of Param Bir’s transfer followed a massive tug-of-war between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress since the SUV with explosives was found abandoned outside Ambani’s house.

The situation turned from bad to a lot worse with the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was the owner of the SUV and allegedly a close acquaintance / friend of Sachin Vaze. Hiren’s wife has accused Vaze of murdering her husband.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has labelled both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze as “small players”. He says those “issuing directions” to Vaze are still sitting in the government.

Sachin Vaze was suspended from Mumbai Police force in 2004 in connection with the murder and destruction of evidence in the case related to the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, a bomb blast accused arrested in 2002.

He joined the Shiv Sena in 2008. Vaze was reinstated last year “due to staff shortage amid the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Soon after being reinstated, Vaze was promoted to lead the Crime Investigating Unit by Param Bir Singh.

Quoting Goa Chronicle, Opindia website wrote in a story of Vaze’s reinstatement:

According to Goa Chronicle, Sachin Vaze was reinstated following a decision that was reached in 10 minutes.

The Goa Chronicle report says that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called for a meeting at 10 pm on the 5th of June, 2020. A Committee was convened at 11 pm to review the suspension of Mumbai Police officers.

Following the decision in 10 minutes, the gazette notification for the reinstatement of police officers including one Sachin Vaze was sent to print at 2 a.m. in the night. The notification was printed by 3 a.m. and an hour later, concerned police officers have the gazette notification with his reinstatement.

If this is true, it may raise a lot more doubts about the handling of the death of Sushant who was found dead only 8 days after Vaze’s reinstatement. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on the morning of 14 June.