India covid campaign: Administers 420 plus million Covid vaccine doses

While the opposition parties continue to attack Modi government, the vaccination drive in India is continuing. The country has administered reported that 420 million Covid vaccine doses had been administered by July 22.

According to the data from ministry of health India, by 7pm on Thursday, 422,826,035 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,886,103 doses were administered on the day.

Delhi government has reserved Covishield jabs for those due for their second dose until July-end.

India has recorded 4,19,470 deaths so far and has more than 405513 active cases of infection in the country.

According to the data, India’s COVID mortality rate is 1.34% while the number of people who have recovered from the infection is 97.36%.

With the vaccination drive now underway for the 18-45 age group, in a single day India administered 2,362,689 people in that age group their first dose while 214,281 people received their second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 132,960,281 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 5,540,162 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Three states – Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. States of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million Indians in that age group with their first dose of Covid vaccine.

Although the second wave seems to have majorly subsided, there are still between 30,000 to 40,000 new cases reported everyday.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 35,342 new Covid cases. For some peace of mind for Indians and India lovers, 38,740 people were reported to have recovered from the virus the Union health ministry said.

As in Australia, wrath of COVID in India is far from over and all precautions need to continue including masks, sanitising, social distancing. Testing for any symptoms at the earliest and getting vaccinated as soon as you can still the fundamentals of the plan to get back to some normalcy in this post-covid world.