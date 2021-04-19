After receiving vaccine, Sonu Sood tests COVID-19 positive

After he was made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID-19 nearly ten days after receiving the vaccine and is currently under quarantine.

The actor revealed the news on Instagram. Sonu Sood said even though he has contracted the virus, his “mood and spirit are super positive.”

His message for his fans in his post:

“Covid – positive. Mood and spirit – super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all.”

Best-known for his performances in movies like Dabangg, Jodhaa Akbar, Shootout At Wadala, and Happy New Year Sonu Sood was hailed as a hero on social media because of his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Sonu arranged accommodation for thousands of migrant workers and sent the stranded migrants to their home villages during and after the 2020 COVID lockdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The actor had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7. And in relation to the announcement of him being made the Ambassador, Sood had also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on April 10.

“This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care.

“But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I’m always there for you all,” Sood tweeted.

The second wave of COVID is wreaking havoc in India and the most affected places are – densely populated areas and cities like Mumbai and Delhi. While the politicians are busy playing politics with figures of infections and deaths, the common man is suffering. India is now only behind the US in COVID-19 infections numbers.