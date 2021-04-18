Shimmy Mob: Belly Dancers Against Domestic Violence

Unlike a lot of things that slowed or stopped during COVID, domestic violence rates weren’t one of them. With demand for domestic violence support services increasing, a group of belly dancers are coming together to raise awareness and money for a Melbourne based domestic violence support group. The dancers aim to raise $1,000 in the lead up to their performance on May 8, 2021.

The performance will be part of a global “flash mob” style event called “Shimmy Mob” which will over 1,800 dancers in 124 locations around the world perform the same dance to the same song on World Belly Dance Day – May 8th 2021. The Melbourne team, lead by Amanda from APB Dance, includes dancers of all skill level, size, age and backgrounds. The belly dancers in the Melbourne Shimmy Mob team view every dollar they raise as a display of support for domestic violence support teams and belief that even small groups can make a large impact when their community rallies behind them.

“Every person deserves to have a chance to experience a life without the threat of domestic violence. While I can’t change how people behave, I can help services to have what they need to help those who have been affected by domestic violence”, Amanda Pooley-Brand, owner APB Dance and Melbourne Shimmy Mob team leader.

APB Dance was founded by Amanda Pooley-Brand in 2017. Utilising both performances and classes, APB Dance wants to make dance accessible to people of all ages, shapes and abilities. APB Dance provides online belly dance classes, in person classes and workshops, as well as creating family friendly performances across Melbourne.

Donations, large and small, can be made to show support to the team via their MyCauses page.

The Melbourne Shimmy Mob team was founded in 2019 by Amanda Pooley-Brand from APB Dance. For their 3rd annual event, the team are fundraising and supporting Berry Street.

Berry Street have provided services to children, young people and families for over 140 years, and today Berry Street is one of Australia’s largest independent family service organisations. They provide a diverse range of programs to around 35,000 people in Victoria each year. They have a strong focus on reorientating the child and family system, family violence services and education system towards early intervention and prevention. They want to make sure that children and families receive the support they need before issues spiral out of control, and so they can stay safely together.