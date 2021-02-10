Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested by Special Cell

Actor turned activist Deep Sidhu who had publicly expressed his subscription to the views of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale while pretending to be supporting protesting farmers, and who according to Delhi Police played “a prominent role” behind the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021 has been arrested by a Special Cell of the Delhi Police, officials in India have said.

Following his arrest, Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta at the Tis Hazari Courts in Delhi where the Delhi Police requested for ten days police custody of Deep Sidhu to investigate the matter relating to the violence that took place at Red Fort during the famers’ tractor rally held on January 26.

The Delhi Police submitted that Sidhu instigated the mob to breach barricades with tractors and deviate from the approved route.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta remanded actor Deep Sidhu to seven days of police custody allowing police to keep Sidhu in police custody while they interrogate him.

The Delhi Police claim Deep Sidhu was the main instigator behind the violence that took place on Republic Day during the tractor rally organised by protesting farmers.

Sidhu was arrested from the Karnal Bypass at 10.40 pm on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

“The Crime Branch will investigate his role in detail,” the DCP said.

Taking to Twitter, the Special Cell claimed that Sidhu was “a prominent player” behind the Republic Day violence and he was instigating youngsters with his provocative speeches and stardom even when he was hiding from the law.

Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu’s arrest.

After the January 26 violence, which had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead, the 36-year-old Sidhu while evading arrest, had been posting videos on social media with the help of his friend Reena Roy, in the US.

“Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account,” a police source said.

BT believes, police will soon commence proceedings for Reena Roy’s extradition to India – to get her in police custody for interrogation of her role in the process.

Police claim, like a hardened criminal, Sidhu kept changing his locations to evade arrest.

But an online TV report claimed Sidhu has told police – he (Sidhu) went and met Rakesh Tikait in relation to and participated in the failed February 6 “Chakka Jam”.

If that is true, then how did he not land himself in police custody earlier? Are there bad eggs who deliberately looked the other way? We will soon find out.

Police claim several teams are working to arrest other persons who were involved in the violence.

In the FIR registered in relation to the Red Fort violence, police claim two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protesters who also damaged police vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

“The mob later hoisted different flags there. They also started creating nuisance on the rampart. The unruly mob was asked to come downstairs. They went to Meena Bazar area to enter the Red Fort. When the police tried to take them out of Lahore Gate, the mob became violent and attacked personnel. The mob thrashed the police personnel and threw them in the wells,” the police FIR says.

“They damaged a bus, a government gypsy and other vehicles. The mob robbed the anti-riots gears—cane stick, shields, body protectors, helmets etc from the police personnel,” FIR also says.

Before Deep Sidhu was arrested, a video (dated Feb 4) had been uploaded on his FB – which seems to be an attempt to explain the circumstances of Deep Sidhu growing up without a mother and thus calling for sympathy for Deep Sidhu leading to condoning his role in the violence on January 26. You can watch the video here.

