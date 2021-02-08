RIshabh Pant to donate match fee for Chamoli glacier burst rescue

Roorkee born India’s swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has announced he would donate his match fee towards rescue operations to help the victims of Chamoli glacier breach.

He also exhorted others to follow suit, come forward and contribute.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, causing large-scale devastation in the area, sweeping away the entire power project for which work was on-going. Sadly 7 people have died and many more are still missing.

“Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out,” Rishabh Pant wrote on his Twitter handle.

Earlier on Sunday, the 23-year-old wicketkeeper expressed his grief via another post over the loss of lives in the natural calamity.

“My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations under way are able to help those in trouble,” Rishabh Pant had written.

Pant tweeted soon after making a breathtaking 91 in the ongoing opening Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

The sweeping waters broke dams and swept away homes on the way, razing them to rubble and mud as the waters rushed down in a raging torrent. As agencies are continuing the rescue operations, full extent of the devastations will not be known for some time.

Immediately moved by the visuals of the tragedy, Rishabh Pant who is in Group A players contracted by the BCCI is estimated to be at Rs 15 Lakh per Test match fee which he has announced he would donate.

Unlike Rishabh Pant, Several Bollywood personalities including Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar have spoken about the tragedy, they are yet to announce their contribution, if any.