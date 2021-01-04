25% Capacity allowed for Vodafone Pink Test at SCG

Acting on the advice of the NSW Government, Cricket Australia and Venues NSW are working together to ensure the safety of patrons attending the Vodafone Pink Test on January 7, with a crowd capacity limited to 25% initially.

Nick Hockley, CA’s Interim CEO, and Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW CEO, will be available to media at the SCG at 2:30pm. Please enter via Gate A to attend the media conference. Please wear masks on attendance and scan the QR code to complete relevant checks and questionnaires. Please contact Alex Brown (0408 759 356) or Phil Heads (0407 481 416) if you have any questions on accessing the venue.

To deliver the changes which includes a revised socially distanced seating plan, the match will now be re-ticketed. All purchased ticket holders will receive a full refund, including all associated costs such as ticket insurance.

Ticket holders will be given an exclusive window to repurchase tickets via Ticketek from 5pm on January 4 through to 12pm on January 5. All remaining public tickets will be released at 12pm on January 5. To stay up to date with all of the latest health advice, fans can follow NSW Health via this link if they are planning to attend.

Nick Hockley, CA’s Interim CEO, said that the safety of fans, staff, players, broadcast partners and match officials would continue to be the utmost priority for the third Test at the SCG as we continue to listen to the advice of NSW Health.

“In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely,” Hockley said.

“Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticketholders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale.

“Tickets will be back on sale exclusively to those who have already bought a seat at 5pm AEDT on January 4, with remaining tickets released at midday AEDT on January 5.

“To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer of cricket thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols, the cooperation and support of public health officials and the hard work of so many people behind the scenes. ” Hockley said.

Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG has taken significant measures to ensure the safety of fans attending the third Test.



“There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals,” Sheppard said.

“The SCG is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government which allows exhaustive record keeping and QR code check-in protocols that will ensure the safety of ours fans.



“We have a very safe stadium and will be doing everything we can to deliver this event safely, as we have at our venues in NSW for the entire year,” he said.

There is no doubt that the 3rd Test will be played in front of 25% capacity crowd at the SCG.